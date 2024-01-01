Robert Walker

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Robert Walker is the Director of Community Initiatives at University of Advancing Technology.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Science & Technology

Why Businesses Are Relying on Automation to Survive the Labor Crisis

Robots are revolutionizing industries by addressing labor shortages and enhancing efficiency, while businesses navigate challenges like workforce adaptation and high implementation costs.

More Authors You Might Like