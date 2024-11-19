Entrepreneur Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm partnered with Entrepreneur Media that is dedicated to backing passionate and innovative founders as early as day one. In this series, we are profiling the amazing entrepreneurs Entrepreneur Ventures is working with to share their insights on building and growing a thriving business.

For years, Camilla Sievers suffered debilitating period pain. "Five days out of every month, I was completely out of order," she tells Entrepreneur. Despite the very real pain she was experiencing, doctor after doctor told her that tests showed that "nothing was wrong."

When a friend found her curled up on the kitchen floor in agony, she offered to bring Sievers to a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner. "I didn't know what TCM was, but I felt I had nothing to lose," she says. "I went there, and I walked out with some herbs. And then, a month later, I had 70% less pain. And two months after that, I was pain-free."

Related: Dyslexia Couldn't Stop This 23-Year-Old From Creating a $1 Million Language Learning App. Here's His Best Advice for Pursuing Your Passion.

This transformative experience led Sievers to become the co-founder and CEO of Qi Health, alongside co-founder and CTO Nam Le. Launched in 2022, Qi Health is a digital health platform that provides women access to natural and evidence-based treatments rooted in TCM. As the company prepares for its next phase of growth, we spoke with Sievers about her plans to help tens of thousands of women across the country.

Entrepreneur: Please give us the elevator pitch for Qi Health.

Camilla Sievers: The oldest medicine in the world is traditional Chinese medicine, which has existed for thousands of years. Globally, 80% of the world's population utilizes alternative medicine, but it's really not been brought online in the United States. So we're trying to make it accessible, trustworthy and transparent to help women with chronic health conditions. We see a huge need for women to find relief from various symptoms, so we're taking the oldest medicine in the world and putting it into a modern framework.

What inspired you to create this company?

Like so many other women, I was put on hormonal birth control in my teens. And then, when I stopped using hormonal birth control, I would get debilitating period pain. I went to many experts in Germany, where I'm originally from, and Austria, and everybody told me the same thing: "We can't find anything." The translation is "We can't help you." So, I just endured the pain. After TCM treatment, my energy changed. My sleep changed. My appearance had changed. My cycle changed. It changed my life. And that made me want to learn and do more. Women's health has just been chronically overlooked, understudied and underresearched.

Related: They Sold the Legendary CRUMBS Bakeshop and 10 Years Later Bought It Back for Just $350. Now the Company Is Cooking Up $1 Million in Sales.

Have you met resistance from customers who are not familiar with TCM?

We see women come to us after they've explored everything that insurance covers and then explored everything that insurance doesn't cover. They pay out of pocket for treatments, but it still doesn't work. Then they say, "Let me try something alternative." So we're getting them at the very end, and they can sometimes lack trust that anything will work. But when they do decide to have a consultation, their minds are blown. They see such fast results after enduring 10-15 years of no results and are really grateful.

Credit: Qi Health

Are there any moments in your entrepreneurial journey that stand out to you?

After my personal success with TCM, we did an in-house trial to see if my story could be replicated. I thought that it couldn't be this unicorn that magically works for everyone, right? Well, it did. What we found was that many women didn't come to us with just one condition they were hoping to heal, but on average, they presented with eight symptoms. So you might come for period pain or infertility, but you also have insomnia, night sweats, bad digestion, all of these things. And all eight symptoms were healed within an average of four months. Seeing people cry with relief and reading emails they sent saying, "You saved my life!" sticks with you.

What is your advice to entrepreneurs who are seeking funding?

Meet with very specific people. We initially spoke with generic funds that invest in everything and learned that they will not invest in women's healthcare. It is too niche — even though we're talking about 50% of the population. Target specific VCs who understand your industry.

Can you talk about your goals?

Currently, the complementary and alternative medicine market in the U.S. is $29 billion. (Complementary refers to medicine used alongside conventional medicine.) In 2033, the market will be $229 billion. That's because 60% of Americans have one chronic condition, 40% have two, and the Western healthcare system is failing. People are looking for something that's not failing them, so you're going to see this explosion. Traditional Chinese medicine is becoming a huge market in the U.S. There are over 40,000 practitioners now — more than the number of yoga studios in the U.S. Our growth has been through word-of-mouth for a long time, and now our company is positioned to bring TCM to the forefront.

What is your advice for developing a community of customers?

We've learned so much by listening to our users. We built our entire platform the way it is because people told us, "I would like this and not this." It's important to find your first 100 or 200 people who are committed and loyal and want you to succeed and listen to them. You build momentum and manageable growth as they spread the word. And you're getting all that great input to improve your product and, for us, ready for new partnerships that will unlock tens of thousands of customers.

Related: All True Entrepreneurs Share This One Personality Trait, Says the Founder of Spicewell

What's something aspiring business owners think they need but actually don't?

Lots of funding. There's so much that you can do with so little money. Starting up has evolved so much from when I started my first business in 2014. You can incorporate for just a couple hundred dollars. You don't have to build your website or app from scratch. There are so many platforms, like Shopify, that let you stay lean, build a prototype and start testing your business idea as soon as possible. Don't go out and raise before you really know what you're building and who you're building it for.

Any advice for getting through the tough times that entrepreneurship often entails?

Being an entrepreneur is really putting out fires all day long. And for me, it's an extreme privilege. When I wake up, I think about how privileged I am to do this and focus on the positives. Those emails and the testimonials saying how we changed people's lives — for me, those far outweigh the struggles and make it all worth it.