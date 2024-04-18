Navigating startup financing is complex. Entrepreneurs find themselves at the crossroads of innovation and survival, where a single decision can either fuel their dreams or extinguish their aspirations. Here we look at six ways you can finance your startup to support your business for long-term success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For entrepreneurs, launching a new startup is an exhilarating experience. It's what we live for. One of the biggest hurdles of starting a new venture is making sure the business has enough funding to not only keep the doors open but also invest in future growth. Unfortunately, nearly 40% of businesses fail because they run out of cash.

Without proper funding, it's impossible for startups to invest in the right technology, equipment, product development and other resources they need to expand and grow. For this reason, entrepreneurs must have a strategy in place to secure the funding they need to unlock the full potential of their business.

Traditionally, most small business owners fund their startup in three ways — personal funds, loans from friends or family, or a bank loan. While these are good options, there are a number of other effective ways to get funding in today's business world.

Related: 7 Ways to Fund Your Startup in 2024

1. Venture capital

Venture capital seems to be one of the most common buzzwords in the startup world — and for good reason. In addition to cash injections in the business, venture capital often comes with strategic guidance and industry connections. The challenge is that landing a VC deal is extremely difficult. Only 5 out of every 10,000 startups will successfully secure venture funding. Entrepreneurs will need to prove themselves through rigorous due diligence, relinquishing partial ownership and living up to high growth expectations.

2. Government grants and incentives

There's nothing better than free money for an entrepreneur. To help encourage business growth in their area, many state, local and federal agencies offer grants, incentives or tax breaks to businesses that meet certain criteria such as operating in a specific industry. Securing government funding can be time-consuming and come with strings attached, so entrepreneurs should carefully consider their options before applying for government funding.

3. Strategic partnerships

Financial resources don't always need to be in monetary form. Forming a strategic partnership with a complementary startup can enhance growth by providing access to a pool of shared resources, expertise and market reach. The right strategic partnership can enable an entrepreneur to accelerate growth without putting a financial strain on the business. For the partnership to work, both entities must work closely together to ensure their goals, values and expectations are aligned.

Related: Want to Grow Your Business? Here's Why You Need Strategic Partnerships to Succeed.

4. Income Share Agreements (ISAs)

The downside to raising capital through traditional debt financing is that it requires the business to accrue debt with interest. To avoid over-leveraging the business, ISAs offer an innovative alternative. Under this model, investors provide funding in exchange for a percentage of the startup's future revenue. While this does offer flexibility and allows investors and entrepreneurs to share in the incentives, ISAs may come with strict milestones that must be reached within a specific timeframe.

5. Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is a method of funding a business or venture by receiving small amounts of money from a large number of people who believe in the project. While crowdfunding can be an effective way to raise capital, it will require the business to convey its brand through compelling storytelling, strategic marketing and aggressive promotion.

In addition to financial resources, crowdfunding can also help the business build an excited and loyal community around the company's products and services. It can also simultaneously validate if there is demand in the market for your business early in the startup process.

6. Blockchain-based financing

Blockchain technology has unlocked new avenues for fundraising, including tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi). These innovative approaches enable startups to access capital in a decentralized and transparent manner, separate from the traditional banking sector. It's important for entrepreneurs to keep a pulse on this trend as the regulatory landscape is always changing and there is inherent risk with blockchain-based financing.

Related: Decentralized Venture Capital Will Transform Startup Investing Forever

Securing the funding you need for your business may require a lot of time and effort. By exploring a range of funding strategies — from venture capital to blockchain-based financing — entrepreneurs can optimize their chances of success. There are also pros and cons to consider with each of these options. If possible, it's wise to adopt a strategy of diversifying funding to mitigate or reduce any potential risk. As you embark on your entrepreneurial journey, you might consider enlisting the guidance of a strategic business coach to help navigate the nuances of startup funding and propel your venture toward success.