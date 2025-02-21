The International Franchise Association (IFA) convention is the world's largest gathering of franchise professionals, bringing together business owners, executives and industry leaders to share insights and shape the future of franchising.

This year, the convention was held February 10-13 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. As a first-time attendee, I wasn't sure what to expect, but I quickly realized that success at IFA depends on preparation, participation and a willingness to engage beyond the scheduled sessions.

Here are five key takeaways from my first IFA experience:

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

This is different than IFE

IFA can be overwhelming, especially for first-time attendees. I've attended the IFE Show in New York twice, but this is a different animal. IFA emphasizes suppliers, leadership and networking. Fortunately, Trevor Rappleye from Franchise Filming published a helpful primer before the event, and I found that advice invaluable. Mapping out which sessions to attend in advance, identifying key speakers and exhibitors, and setting clear objectives made navigating the convention much more manageable.

Those who arrived with a game plan got the most out of their time in Las Vegas. Those who didn't spent their time propped up in front of slot machines or nursing sore feet in the lounge area, overwhelmed by the sheer size and scope of the event.

Related: Here's how we determined the annual Franchise 500 ranking — and what we learned from the data.

Attend as much as you can

It's tempting to stick to just a few sessions or spend too much time at your booth, but the real value of IFA is in the breadth of content available. The agenda included informative panels, keynote speeches and breakout sessions covering everything from policy updates to franchise growth strategies, all featuring top industry leaders.

Beginning with the first-time attendee reception, I was surprised at just how much insight and expertise was being shared. Our roundtable — which included reps from Circle K to Citrin Cooperman — was led by Steve Beagelman, CEO of SMB Franchise Advisors and Elyse Lupin, president and founder of Elysium Marketing Group. They answered all our questions, offered helpful advice and got everyone talking and mixing. It set the tone for the rest of the convention for me, and I was grateful to have been included.

The accompanying app also allowed for easy, user-friendly scheduling and helped keep me organized throughout the event.

Related: After Decades of Hard Work, This Couple Is Living the Entrepreneurial Dream. Here's How They Achieved Generational Wealth

AI was the buzzword

Artificial intelligence dominated the conversation at IFA, and one of the great things about such a world-class organization is that you get to hear from true industry leaders, such as Google's Nadia Carta and Goldfish Swim School CTO Dennis Leskowski.

Super sessions were dedicated to AI's role in marketing, customer engagement and operational efficiency, proving that franchisors and franchisees alike are eager to integrate AI tools into their businesses. Whether it was chatbots, predictive analytics or AI-driven training platforms, the consensus was clear: Those who embrace AI will gain a competitive edge in the industry, while those who don't will find success few and far between.

Related: Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.

To drink or not to drink?

There was an abundance of alcohol available at IFA — it was Vegas, after all — but there was also a noticeable number of people choosing not to drink, even in social settings. I saw many from the convention early in the morning in the gym.

Indeed, as Entrepreneur recently reported, many business leaders are choosing to eliminate alcohol from their lives entirely, citing better focus, decision-making and an increased sense of control. This was certainly evident at IFA. Although there was plenty of drinking, those of us who chose not to were not left out of any opportunities.

Networking happens everywhere

Some of my most productive conversations didn't happen at scheduled networking events — they happened in unexpected places. From chatting with franchisors in line at Subway after a long day to impromptu discussions in hallways and hotel lobbies, I quickly learned that opportunities to connect are everywhere.

Being open to meeting people outside of formal settings made my IFA experience even more valuable.

Related: Taco Bell Is More Than 60 Years Old — Here's the Brand's Secret to Staying Relevant, According to Its CEO