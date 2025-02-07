5 Expert Tips to Make the Most of the IFA Convention After several years of attending, filming, and connecting with franchisors at IFA, I've gathered insights that can turn your first experience from overwhelming to unforgettable.

By Trevor Rappleye Edited by Carl Stoffers

Key Takeaways

  • Reach out to key attendees before the event to establish connections in advance. This makes introductions smoother and more impactful once you're on-site.
  • While panels are valuable, real opportunities often arise in casual settings like post-event dinners, coffee lines, or after-hours gatherings.
  • The convention is massive, so plan ahead by prioritizing must-attend sessions and key exhibitors while leaving space for spontaneous, meaningful conversations.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 2025 IFA Convention will be held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas this Feburary 10th-13th. It's a five-day extravaganza, widely known as the biggest trade show of the year for the franchising industry. I first attended the annual IFA Convention in 2019, but I've learned so much since my first exposure to this all-important gathering.

I wanted to pass along some of the things I've learned over the years, including what to do and what not to do. It's my hope that any first-time attendee will benefit from these five helpful tips.

Attend panels like a pro

What separates top performers from the rest? An insatiable hunger for growth. The IFA Convention is packed with thought leaders sharing game-changing insights. Don't just wander the halls — be strategic. Circle sessions that align with your goals and sit up front if you can.

Engage, take notes, and think about how these lessons apply to your work. These nuggets of wisdom often spark the best follow-up conversations with new connections.

Stick around after the curtain falls

Many attendees dash to the airport the moment the final session wraps, but that's when the real magic happens. Some of the most impactful connections I've made were during late-night dinners or casual drinks when the pressure was off.

Stay for the closing party or dinner — you'll find people more relaxed and open, leading to genuine conversations that stick far beyond a quick booth chat.

Make connections before you arrive

The IFA convention isn't just about who you meet on-site — it starts weeks before. Scan the event agenda, identify key people, and reach out via LinkedIn or email with a friendly note. Let them know you're looking forward to their session or would love to connect at the event.

It's not about pitching; it's about planting seeds. When you finally meet in person, it feels less like a cold intro and more like reconnecting with an old acquaintance.

Be intentional with your time

IFA is huge. Like, "you'll get lost without a plan" huge. You won't hit every booth, and that's okay. Map out your must-see exhibitors, schedule meetings in advance, and leave room for spontaneous chats. Quality trumps quantity. Ten meaningful conversations will open more doors than collecting a stack of business cards you'll forget by next week.

Network beyond the booths

Some of the best connections happen outside the expo floor. Whether it's chatting in line for coffee, grabbing lunch with strangers, or striking up a conversation at an after-hours event, don't underestimate casual moments.

Authentic interactions build trust quicker than rehearsed pitches. Oh, and if you need an icebreaker? Stop by Booth 547 — we'll have puppies. Because who can resist a puppy, right?

Trevor Rappleye

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

CEO & Storyteller

Trevor Rappleye began filming stories at just 13 and has filmed over 300 weddings. Now, his team helps franchisors grow through authentic storytelling. Having worked with over 85 franchise brands, FranchiseFilming creates powerful storytelling videos with zero stock footage — just real stories.

