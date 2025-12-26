A lucky person in Arkansas scored a miracle on Christmas Eve, winning the $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot — and they might never have to reveal their identity.

A single Powerball ticket sold at a Murphy USA gas station in Cabot, Arkansas, matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, winning an estimated $1.8 billion jackpot — the second largest in U.S. lottery history. The winner can choose between annual payments or a lump sum of $834.9 million before taxes. They have 180 days to claim their prize.

But thanks to Arkansas law, their name won’t become public for three years. Arkansas is one of a growing number of states allowing lottery winners to shield their identities. Since 2021, winners of prizes over $500,000 can remain anonymous, though names become public after three years. Other states like New Jersey, Georgia, Arizona and Florida offer similar protections. The gas station that sold the ticket will receive $50,000.

