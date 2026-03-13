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Key Takeaways Slowdowns often occur because inputs are messy, scattered or unclear, forcing leaders to reconstruct problems rather than actually make decisions.

Properly applied, AI standardizes briefs, surfaces tradeoffs, highlights gaps and documents rationale, enabling leaders to focus on decisions instead of decoding information.

When decision rationale isn’t documented, teams relitigate past choices and lose momentum. AI can help capture the reasoning behind decisions, allowing companies to move forward rather than circle back.

Decision drag rarely starts in the boardroom. In a lot of organizations, by the time a decision reaches the executive table, the slowdown has already begun.

Briefing materials arrive inconsistently, and data sits across slide decks and long email threads. Options are presented; however, the real tradeoffs sit between the lines. The result is that instead of arriving ready to decide, leaders arrive needing to decode.

You’ve seen this pattern, and it goes like this.

The first half of the meeting is spent clarifying the question.

The second half gets consumed debating what the numbers actually mean.

The final minutes produce alignment that feels more like fatigue than conviction.

AI doesn’t fix leadership. It improves input quality.

In reality, execution doesn’t slow because leaders lack intelligence or effort, but because inputs lack structure.

Leaders are overwhelmed by decisions that should never reach them

Senior leaders often tell me that they feel buried. When I look into things in more detail to better understand things, I often find that it isn’t just the sheer number of decisions, but also the conditions in which they arrive.

Requests come through long threads, context is buried, and assumptions are implied but never stated. The result is often that those leaders end up reconstructing the problem before they can respond.

That reconstruction work is invisible for the most part, but it drains time and cognitive energy all the same.

The good news is that, used properly, AI can accurately standardize how decision packets are prepared. It can distill complex updates into structured briefs that clearly state the question, outline real options and surface implications. Instead of decoding noise, leaders begin with signal.

Judgment stays “human” as it should. It just gets applied to clarity rather than chaos.

Meetings become slow when thinking happens in real time

In too many organizations, meetings are where thinking happens, and that’s the issue.

When leaders walk into a room still trying to understand the problem, debate becomes exploratory instead of decisive. As questions multiply, analysis restarts, and the room feels busy, but progress stalls.

Here are four great things about AI when used properly:

It can tighten preparation.

It can synthesize background material into focused summaries.

It can highlight areas of disagreement before people walk in.

It can surface unresolved questions that need to be answered.

When this happens, meetings shift from discovery to decisions.

That shift alone speeds execution every single time.

Cleaner options create better debates

Another common source of delay is poorly framed choices.

For some reason, teams often present three options that look balanced on the surface but aren’t in reality. Not only that:

Risks tend to be underexplored.

Dependencies are vague.

Resource constraints are softened.

A natural tendency then is for leaders to “sense the gaps” and begin probing, which reopens analysis.

Used judiciously, AI can pressure test how options are framed and accurately expose missing assumptions. On top of that, it can easily identify second-order effects as well as highlight where timelines are overly optimistic and where dependencies may be fragile.

When options are framed honestly, debate becomes focused instead of defensive. Decisions move faster because the real tensions are visible.

When a best practice approach is adopted to using AI, it doesn’t replace executive instinct — it sharpens it.

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Surfacing tradeoffs before they turn into conflict

When you dig deeper, you’ll find out, just as I’ve found through working with leaders around the globe helping solve execution leaks, most strategic disagreements aren’t about the math, but about priorities.

Examples include:

Speed versus cost discipline

Growth versus stability

Margin this quarter versus positioning next year

Those tensions are normal, but they’re often buried inside slide decks rather than made explicit.

When tradeoffs are clear before discussion begins, leaders spend their time making choices rather than uncovering contradictions.

AI can help you extract the tradeoffs embedded in lengthy documents or transcripts — and not only that, it can surface where objectives compete, where resources collide and where timelines overlap unrealistically.

Speed improves because the conversation is properly grounded.

Decision memory protects speed over time

Even when decisions are made efficiently, organizations lose time afterward.

A call gets made, and weeks later, someone revisits the topic “…because the rationale wasn’t clearly captured.” By then, the environment looks slightly different, of course, so the team reopens the discussion, and momentum fades.

AI can assist in documenting decision rationale in real time because it can accurately capture the options considered, the criteria applied and the reasoning behind the final call. That important record then becomes part of the operating rhythm.

When rationale is visible, teams ask whether conditions have changed rather than relitigating the past.

Execution accelerates because — and when — institutional memory improves.

Protecting executive judgment at the center

The concern many leaders I’ve spoken to express is understandable.

If AI becomes embedded in decision flows, does it erode instinct?

It can, if it’s misused.

While AI is undeniably strong at synthesis and organization, it isn’t strong at contextual judgment, stakeholder psychology or long-term consequence mapping.

It doesn’t carry any accountability.

Your role is to decide under uncertainty, and AI’s role is to prepare the terrain so uncertainty is visible and manageable.

When used correctly, it reduces what I refer to as “cognitive clutter,” but it doesn’t reduce responsibility.

Reducing unnecessary escalation

Another hidden source of decision drag is escalation.

When teams escalate decisions upward because roles are unclear or because previous decisions weren’t documented well, senior leaders again become bottlenecks — not by design, but by default.

Truly leveraging AI means using it to analyze historical decisions and reveal patterns of unnecessary escalation. While it’s at it, it can show which types of decisions consistently move upward and which rarely require executive involvement.

That visibility isn’t just useful but critical because it allows leaders to clarify thresholds and push authority back down.

Speed then improves not because leaders work longer hours, but because now, fewer decisions need their direct attention. For any type of leader anywhere, that’s a huge win!

Avoiding the illusion of speed

There’s a risk on the other side.

Cleaner summaries and faster synthesis can create false confidence. When information looks so organized, the decision feels urgent. With this scenario, leaders may be tempted to move quickly without challenging assumptions.

Speed without reflection isn’t progress.

Discipline still matters, and while AI is able to create necessary inputs, leaders must test reasoning, challenge groupthink and confirm they’re solving the right problem.

The goal isn’t instant decisions. It’s timely, well-informed decisions without unnecessary drag.

Integrating AI quietly into the decision system

The organizations (and leaders) using AI effectively intentionally don’t make it the headline. They embed it into their leadership operating rhythm.

This is how they do that:

Pre-reads are structured.

Decision briefs are standardized.

Rationale gets captured.

Escalation patterns are reviewed periodically.

AI works behind the scenes, tightening signal, clarifying options and preserving decision memory.

Leaders still remain accountable for the call, and when input quality improves, decision speed naturally follows.

Decision speed rarely comes down to urgency. It comes down to clarity.

Leaders lose time reconstructing messy inputs, revisiting undocumented rationale and debating tradeoffs that were never made explicit. AI, used as infrastructure rather than authority, removes that drag.

It prepares the terrain for you, sharpens the options and protects institutional memory.

Judgment and accountability stay human, and as noise is reduced, leaders can then apply both faster and with greater precision.

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