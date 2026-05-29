The Missing Factor Behind Why Your Marketing Isn’t Converting

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I’ve always believed that the most impactful marketing isn’t about execution — the aesthetics, taglines or award-winning campaigns. It’s about motivation. I was raised by a therapist and that early exposure to human behavior shaped how I see business long before I ever stepped into a boardroom. It also cemented a belief that has defined my career: people don’t make decisions based on where they sit; they make them based on who they are.

Across agencies, startups and corporate environments, I’ve often questioned the rigid divide between B2B and B2C marketing. Now, as a vice president at a $12.6B logistics company like Ryder, I see that distinction as increasingly artificial. We tend to treat B2B buyers as fundamentally different from consumers, but in reality, the gap is far smaller than we assume. We are all humans responding to the same psychological drivers. When we separate professional and personal identity too cleanly, we miss the human logic that actually drives enterprise growth.

The myth of the “superman” professional

There is a persistent belief in business that people transform when they enter work — that they shed emotion, context and bias and become purely rational decision-makers.

But there is no off switch for human behavior. Our professional and personal lives now exist on the same devices and often within the same moments. I see it in my own day-to-day: I might answer an enterprise email and then make a personal purchase minutes later. The underlying decision-making patterns don’t change with context.

Someone who is cautious and risk-aware in their personal life is unlikely to suddenly become highly risk-seeking in a corporate setting. We remain the same people, guided by the same instincts around trust, risk and reward — whether we’re buying sneakers or investing in warehouse automation.

The reality of “gray ROI”

This understanding has reshaped how I think about brand investment in B2B. One of the biggest challenges in marketing is the pressure to prioritize “black-and-white” ROI while undervaluing what I call “gray ROI” — brand equity that doesn’t map neatly to a single conversion.

Consumer brands like L’Oréal understand this instinctively. They know they can’t always trace an ad directly to a purchase, but they also know that reducing brand investment weakens long-term demand and trust. When a consumer reaches the shelf, familiarity often drives choice.

In B2B, brand is frequently treated as optional because its impact isn’t immediate or easily measured. But brand is what determines whether you get the meeting, make the shortlist or are even considered in the first place. When we underinvest in gray ROI, we’re not saving money — we’re eroding future pipeline.

A case for human connection

At Ryder, my team and I started with a simple question: where are our customers when they’re not working? We found a strong concentration of C-suite decision-makers engaged in professional golf.

At the time, we were working to shift perception. Ryder was well known for truck rentals but less understood as a full “port-to-door” logistics partner. Instead of relying solely on traditional B2B channels, we partnered with professional golfer Sam Ryder and built an integrated campaign around that association.

While it may look like a consumer-style sponsorship, it was a strategic brand decision. It allowed us to meet our audience in a context where they were already engaged and receptive. The result was a measurable lift in brand recognition and category perception — driven not by direct conversion but by familiarity and affinity.

A blueprint for human-centered marketing

Collapsing the divide between B2B and B2C doesn’t change what you sell — it changes how you see the buyer.

It requires balancing short-term demand capture with long-term brand building and recognizing that every interaction is part of the pre-sale experience. The customer journey doesn’t begin at the RFP — it begins the moment someone becomes aware of your brand.

B2B buyers are still making deeply human, reputation-conscious decisions. They aren’t just selecting vendors; they’re selecting partners they trust with their own credibility.

The reality is simple: our devices have already collapsed the line between personal and professional life. The companies that stop marketing to “businesses” and start marketing to the humans inside them will win the long game.