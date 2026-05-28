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Key Takeaways Before you can combine anything, you need total clarity on what each business brings to the table.

Find the similarities between the customers of your multiple businesses and market your combined services or products to all of them.

However, not every collab has to be a bundle offer. Sometimes one business opens the door and the other walks through later.

Let me tell you something nobody talks about enough in the entrepreneur world. Owning multiple businesses is not about juggling. It’s about stacking. When you stop treating each business like a separate island and start building bridges between them, everything changes. Your marketing gets cheaper, your audience gets bigger and suddenly you’re not working three times harder. You’re working three times smarter.

I’m going to walk you through exactly how I’m doing this right now with three of my companies, because I think a lot of entrepreneurs are sitting on gold mines and don’t even realize that the businesses they already own could be collaborating with their other businesses. Here’s the real breakdown.

1. Know what each business actually does (and who it serves)

Before you can combine anything, you need total clarity on what each business brings to the table. Let me show you mine.

I own Beachee, a media company that helps local businesses in Orange County get real traction. We’re talking Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach. That whole beautiful coastline. We put local brands in front of the people who actually spend money on vacation experiences and incentives for locals to keep them coming back.

Then I have Fix Your Search, which is all about making sure your online presence is absolutely stunning. If somebody Googles you, Yelps you or stalks you on Instagram before they buy, Fix Your Search makes sure what they find makes them want to complete the transaction.

And then there’s Tonia In Vegas, my travel business based in Las Vegas. Completely different vertical, totally different vibe. Three businesses. Three audiences. Three offers. Now watch what happens next.

2. Find the overlap nobody else sees

Here’s where most multi-business owners miss the play. They look at their companies and go, “Well, these are totally different industries.”

Look at Beachee and Fix Your Search. On the surface, one is media and one is online presence. But the customer? Same exact person. A restaurant in Newport Beach that wants more foot traffic needs Beachee to get in front of locals and Fix Your Search to make sure when those locals Google them, the menu looks amazing and the reviews are managed. Boom. Instant bundle.

That’s not two businesses anymore. That’s one irresistible offer.

3. Clap your businesses together (my favorite move)

I call this clapping because that’s exactly what it feels like. Two hands coming together and making noise.

What I’m doing with Beachee and Fix Your Search right now is creating combined packages. A local coffee shop doesn’t have to pick between getting featured and getting its Google profile optimized. They get both. They pay one price. They deal with one team. And they get results twice as fast because both sides of their marketing are firing at once.

The magic here is that every Beachee client is a warm lead for Fix Your Search, and every Fix Your Search client is already primed to benefit from Beachee’s local reach. I’m not cold pitching anymore. I’m cross-pitching. Huge difference.

4. Use one business as the main focus

Not every collab has to be a bundle. Sometimes one business opens the door, and the other walks through later.

Tonia in Vegas is my travel business in Las Vegas. At first glance, what does a Vegas travel company have to do with coastal Orange County marketing? Not much, right? Wrong.

I’m working Tonia into Beachee because travel content is some of the highest-performing content on the internet. Beach towns are travel destinations. People visiting Huntington Beach this weekend might be flying in from Vegas. People in Laguna are planning their next Vegas trip. Suddenly, Tonia becomes a content partner, a referral source and a way for Beachee’s audience to feel taken care of even when they leave the beach.

One business feeds the other. Nobody feels sold to. Everybody wins.

5. Build one brand ecosystem, not three lonely logos

Here’s the mindset shift. Stop thinking of your businesses as separate companies that happen to share an owner. Start thinking of them as departments of one big empire you’re building.

When someone finds Beachee, they should eventually discover Fix Your Search. When someone books through Tonia in Vegas, they should hear about the Orange County scene. Your businesses should be introducing each other constantly, like that friend who always knows somebody you need to meet.

I use newsletters, social media crossovers, shared content and referral bonuses between all three. Every customer in one business is a potential customer in another, and I never waste that opportunity.

6. Let each business keep its personality

Real talk. Collaborating does not mean blending until everything looks the same. Beachee still has its beachy, local, hometown feel. Fix Your Search is sharp and results-driven. Tonia in Vegas is glamorous and wanderlust-fueled. They each have their own vibe, their own voice and their own people.

The collab is behind the scenes. The customer just feels like everything flows together beautifully.

7. Start small, scale what works

You do not need to announce a massive merger. Test things. Offer one combined package. Send one referral email. Do one crossover post. See what lands.

I did not wake up one day and decide to fuse Beachee, Fix Your Search and Tonia in Vegas into one mega offer. I’m building bridges one at a time, seeing which ones get traffic and strengthening those.

The bottom line

If you own multiple businesses and they’re each grinding alone, you’re leaving money, leads and momentum on the table. Your companies are not competitors. They’re teammates. Start introducing them. Start clapping them together. Start stacking wins.

Your empire is already in your hands. You just have to let the pieces meet each other.