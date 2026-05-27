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Key Takeaways Americans abroad still owe U.S. taxes, but strategic planning can dramatically reduce liability.

Digital nomads must track travel days, foreign accounts and local residency rules carefully.

Poor international tax planning can create costly reporting obligations, penalties and unexpected taxation.

With over 60 countries offering digital nomad visas, it’s easy to see why so many Americans move abroad to work remotely. But whether you apply for a visa and settle in one country or hop between Mexico, Lisbon and Bali, what catches many Americans off guard is that moving abroad doesn’t mean leaving the U.S. tax system behind.

That doesn’t necessarily mean digital nomads pay tax twice or need to drown in reporting admin, though. Legal strategies can reduce your tax exposure and simplify US tax compliance while living abroad, but understanding the rules is essential to avoid expensive mistakes.

1. Understand that U.S. taxes still apply overseas

Most Americans understandably assume that once they leave the U.S., they no longer owe U.S. taxes. However, the U.S. taxes all U.S. citizens on their worldwide income, regardless of where they live.

Income from freelance work, consulting, remote employment, or a U.S. or overseas business still needs reporting to the IRS, even if you already paid tax locally.

For digital nomads, the real opportunity is in optimizing your U.S. filing to avoid unnecessary double taxation, rather than trying to avoid filing altogether.

2. Claim the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion strategically

The Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) is one of the biggest tax advantages available for Americans working abroad. It allows qualifying taxpayers to exclude a portion of their foreign earned income ($130,000 for the 2025 tax year) from U.S. taxation.

Qualifying isn’t automatic, however, and you’ll need to pass either the Physical Presence Test or the Bona Fide Residence Test and claim the exclusion by filing IRS Form 2555 with your U.S. tax return. These tests mean either proving that you spend 330 full days outside the U.S. in a 365 day period or proving residence in another country (for example, by showing you have a digital nomad residency visa).

So spending too much time back in the U.S., even for client meetings or holidays, can unexpectedly disqualify you if you’re using the Physical Presence Test. A simple travel log or app is a simple way to keep track.

3. Don’t forget foreign bank account reporting

If you settle in one country, you’ll probably open a local bank account.

If the total combined value of your foreign financial accounts exceeds $10,000 at any point during the year, you may need to file an FBAR and potentially FATCA Form 8938 if you meet higher asset thresholds, along with your U.S. tax return.

The penalties for missing these filings can be surprisingly high compared with the balances involved. Experienced nomads track accounts year-round instead of scrambling at tax time.

4. Be mindful of foreign tax residency rules

Digital nomads sometimes assume they can move freely without becoming a tax resident anywhere. In practice, every country has its own residency rules, and it’s important to familiarize yourself with them when you travel and work.

Spending time in one place, renting an apartment, or establishing economic ties can all create local tax obligations.

This becomes especially important for entrepreneurs running online businesses. You might think you’re temporarily working abroad, while a local tax authority sees someone operating a business inside their borders.

5. Think carefully before opening a foreign corporation

At some point, many digital nomads consider opening a foreign company for tax reasons. Sometimes it makes sense, but it can create more complexity than expected.

Once a U.S. person owns or controls a foreign corporation, reporting on Form 5471 and GILTI tax can enter the picture. These filings are detailed, time-consuming, and can trigger new tax liabilities.

In some cases, a simple U.S. LLC paired with smart international tax planning creates fewer headaches than setting up a foreign corporate structure for Americans working abroad.

6. Pay attention to state tax ties back home

Leaving the U.S. doesn’t always end your relationship with your home state. States like California and New York, in particular, can make it difficult to fully sever tax residency.

A mailing address, voter registration, bank activity, or frequent visits home can mean you still need to file a state tax return and report your worldwide income at the state level. It’s important to note that most states don’t recognize the FEIE or the Foreign Tax Credit, as these generally apply only at the federal level. That means foreign income may still be taxable at the state level.

Some nomads establish domicile in a no-tax state like Florida before moving abroad.

7. Don’t assume tax treaties help

Most tax treaties don’t benefit Americans living abroad. Some reduce taxation on certain income types, such as retirement income or royalties, but even these beneficial provisions often require filing a treaty disclosure on Form 8833.

A different set of treaties, the US has in place with over 30 countries called Totalization Agreements, can help Americans abroad avoid double Social Security tax, though.

8. Build tax planning into your lifestyle

Digital nomads who handle taxes best usually treat planning as part of the nomad lifestyle. They plan early with the help of an expat tax specialist, track their travel days, keep records, and research local tax residency rules.

Those who run into trouble are often reacting after the fact – after opening accounts, setting up companies, or spending months in a country without checking the rules first.

A tax-efficient and sustainable adventure

For American entrepreneurs and remote professionals, living internationally can open doors professionally and personally. It can also be an opportunity to become more tax-efficient. For example, if you moved from country to country without becoming a tax resident while drawing a salary below the FEIE limit from a US company, you can legally end up paying little to no income tax.

So, with the right planning, digital nomads can stay compliant, legally reduce their tax exposure, and focus more of their energy on building businesses while enjoying the freedom that working globally brings.