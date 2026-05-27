He Started an Industry-Disrupting Business with Just $15K. Here Are His Secrets to Growth: ‘We’re On Our Way to $1 Billion’

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Josh York launched Gymguyz in 2008 from his parents’ dining room with $15,000 in savings.

He grew the company to hundreds of franchises, thousands of trainers and high-eight-figure revenue.

York’s core growth secret is relentless consistency; he says that most people fail because they quit as soon as things get uncomfortable.

In 2008, at the age of 25, Josh York started Gymguyz, an in-home and on-site personal training company. York had the idea after working as a personal trainer and realizing that many clients would rather have workouts brought to them than go to a gym. From that insight, and $15,000 in initial savings, he built a franchise that now spans multiple countries and thousands of cities and is on track to become a billion-dollar brand. The following Q&A has been lightly edited for clarity and concision.

Josh York. Credit: Gymguyz

Disrupting the fitness industry

What sets Gymguyz apart from competitors?

We’re a franchise, and we service clients anywhere: homes, offices, pools, parks, places of worship, hospitals, senior homes, assisted living facilities and small and large businesses. We like to say we’re not a gym — we’re the rebellion against it. Traditional gyms have high expenses and low margins; we have high margins and low expenses.

We’ve disrupted the fitness industry. Gyms are archaic; about 90% of people with gym memberships don’t go. Treadmills and bikes in people’s homes become clothing racks. Apps don’t solve the problem. AI can enhance things, but it will never replace accountability and human interaction. That’s why we keep disrupting the industry. We operate in seven countries, 30 states and thousands of cities — and we’re just getting started.

Growth secrets, challenges and lessons learned

What are some of your key growth tactics — your secrets?

I won’t share all my secrets, but the number one thing is consistency. Most people never achieve success because they tap out too early. They’re not willing to put in the effort. People say they’re busy, but often they’re just busy doing nothing. You need to be effective.

Can you share a time when you faced a major challenge and how you handled it?

There have been many, but one stands out. I once drove to a casino, considering putting my life savings on red — our brand color — to make payroll. I realized if it didn’t hit, I’d lose everything and be in serious trouble. Instead, I called every single client, offered almost 100 free sessions, and raised $46,000 overnight when I only needed around $2,000 at the time. There’s always a way if you’re willing to figure it out.

After nearly two decades with Gymguyz, what are the biggest lessons you’ve learned?

First, always surround yourself with happy people. Skill can be taught; attitude can’t. You want to be around people with the right attitude. Second, understand that you’re going to have seasons, just like with the weather. You’ll have seasons in business and in life. Things will be great, then very bad, then great again, then bad again. You have to be prepared. It’s not about how you operate in the good times; it’s about how you operate in the bad times.

Revenue and costs

How much revenue does the company generate?

We’re in the high eight figures.

How long did it take to see consistent monthly revenue?

A very long time. People underestimate how long it takes. You can move faster now with technology and AI, but you still need to commit a minimum of 10 years to really build something successful. It doesn’t happen overnight. If you want to have things other people don’t have, you must be willing to do things other people won’t do.

What do growth and revenue look like today?

We’re on our way to $1 billion, and we’re going to get there. We will be a billion-dollar brand, no ifs, ands or buts. When we reach that goal, the most incredible part will be how many people we’ve helped along the way. That’s the most rewarding thing.

How does the cost of a Gymguyz training session compare to a standard gym?

It’s very similar to what you’d pay for personal training in a brick-and-mortar gym. Sessions usually range from the mid-$80s to the low $100s. The difference is that there are no contracts, and we come directly to you.

Creating demand and building confidence

How did you convince your first clients to try in-home personal training when the concept was unproven?

We had to create the demand. That took a lot of time and energy. The more you practice, the more permanent your skills become, so I practiced being confident in how I presented the service. I sold it with real conviction, so people believed what I was saying. Once they believed, I could show them the results.

How did you build that level of confidence?

I’m actually very introverted, which surprises people. The way I built confidence was by doing uncomfortable things every single day. I put myself in uncomfortable situations constantly and do a lot of things I don’t want to do, starting from the moment I wake up.

A challenging morning routine

What does your morning routine look like?

It’s probably as intense as you’ll ever hear. I wake up at 3:29 a.m. — lately it’s been 3:24 — and the first thing I do is walk into my garage and jump into a 27-degree ice bath for three minutes. I get out, wash up, get ready and then work out for about an hour and a half. Depending on the day, I’ll add cardio or a sauna session. I’m usually in the office by around 7 a.m. and work until 7 or 8 p.m. I rinse and repeat that every day. I don’t miss. I like to say I’m a sniper’s best friend: I take the same step at the same second every day.

Why 3:24 or 3:29 a.m. specifically?

I like to do things other people don’t do. Most people say they wake up at 3:15, 3:30 or 3:45. I prefer random, unusual times. It’s just my way of being different.

Building a franchise

When did you realize Gymguyz could be a franchise, not just a single business?

Before I even started it. I knew it would be very easy to scale if I could perfect the model and set it up so other people could be successful. That’s what I focused on.

When did you actually start franchising, and what happened between launch and that point?

We started franchising in 2014. From 2008 to 2014, I was working like an animal every day, nonstop, figuring things out. I focused on building systems so people could work on their business, not just in it. I wanted everything proven and documented step by step so a franchisee could operate without going through all the pain and challenges I did.

How much does it cost to start a Gymguyz franchise, and how many locations do you have?

The investment ranges from about $112,000 to $193,000, depending on if you’re buying one territory or three. We currently have 283 franchise locations.

The car test

What’s one question you always ask potential franchisees, and why?

I ask what they enjoy doing and what a typical day or week looks like for them. I want to know how they handle challenges when life is rough. You can tell a lot about people from how they answer. If someone likes to sit at home and watch TV all the time, they’re not going to be a go-getter.

I also pay attention to how they present themselves and the state of their car. If someone’s car is very messy, that usually says they’re disorganized in life. Sometimes I’ll take them out to eat to see how they treat servers — you learn a lot from that.