How Foreign Investments Can Lead to IRS Penalties That Wipe Out Profits

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Diversifying risk and tapping into global growth can feel like a smart move in an uncertain economic climate. In fact, recent research shows that 59% of entrepreneurs are now diversifying their wealth internationally, with 53% allocating capital to real estate abroad. For many, this means buying shares in a European tech company, inheriting a foreign mutual fund or holding cash in a non-U.S. bank account. While the U.S. remains one of the most robust capital markets in the world, more entrepreneurs are looking beyond its borders to preserve and grow wealth.

As CEO of Dimov Tax, working with high-net-worth entrepreneurs, I’ve seen both the appeal and the risks of investing internationally. While the strategy is often sound, many clients are caught off guard by complex U.S. tax rules that activate the moment foreign assets enter the picture.

Before you add that overseas villa to your vision board, it’s critical to understand the compliance landscape. A single misstep can result in penalties large enough to wipe out investment gains or, in severe cases, impact your broader financial stability. Here are three of the biggest risks I see most often.

Beware the PFIC nightmare

A Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC) is generally any non-U.S. entity that earns most of its income from passive sources such as dividends, interest or capital gains. This includes many foreign mutual funds, ETFs and certain foreign corporations. Here’s where it gets dangerous.

Let’s say you invest in a Canadian energy fund that performs well and you sell it years later for a gain. In the U.S., that gain might normally qualify for favorable long-term capital gains rates. But under PFIC rules, the IRS can tax the entire gain at ordinary income rates and apply a punitive interest charge going back to the original purchase date. The result can be devastating: profits are significantly reduced or in some cases entirely eliminated by taxes.

One client inherited a portfolio of UK investment trusts he assumed were safe long-term holdings. After holding them for over a decade, we discovered they were PFICs. The projected tax and interest charges exceeded his original investment basis. We had to urgently explore late-election strategies but the situation was already highly complex and costly.

Forgetting about FBAR and FATCA

If you have a financial interest in or even signature authority over foreign accounts totaling more than $10,000 at any point during the year, you are generally required to file an FBAR (Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts). What sounds like a simple reporting requirement carries severe penalties.

Non-willful violations can result in penalties of up to $10,000 per account per year. If the IRS determines the failure was willful, penalties can escalate to the greater of $100,000 or 50% of the account’s highest balance. In practical terms, a modest overseas savings account can quickly become a significant liability if it goes unreported.

I once worked with a retired couple living abroad who had a joint foreign checking account used for everyday expenses. They had no idea FBAR reporting applied to them. After several years of missed filings, they were facing potentially life-altering penalties. We immediately pursued voluntary disclosure options to mitigate exposure and avoid worst-case outcomes.

The complex foreign entity trap

Owning an interest in a foreign corporation, partnership or trust triggers additional reporting obligations through forms such as Form 5471 and Form 8865. These filings are highly detailed, often dozens of pages long, and require translating foreign financial statements into U.S. tax reporting standards. Even inactive or loss-making entities must be reported. The penalty for failing to file Form 5471 starts at $10,000 per form with additional penalties accruing for continued non-compliance after IRS notice.

How to protect yourself

While these rules can feel overwhelming, the risks are manageable with the right approach.

Disclose everything. The cost of non-disclosure almost always exceeds the cost of compliance. When in doubt, document and review potential foreign assets with a qualified advisor.

The cost of non-disclosure almost always exceeds the cost of compliance. When in doubt, document and review potential foreign assets with a qualified advisor. Work with a specialist early. International tax is not a DIY area. Structuring decisions made before acquiring assets can significantly reduce future complexity.

International tax is not a DIY area. Structuring decisions made before acquiring assets can significantly reduce future complexity. Plan before you invest. Understand reporting obligations before purchasing foreign assets—structure matters as much as return.

Understand reporting obligations before purchasing foreign assets—structure matters as much as return. Explore relief programs if needed. If you’ve already missed filings, IRS voluntary disclosure programs may help reduce penalties if addressed proactively.

The goal of international investing is to build wealth — not inadvertently transfer it to the IRS through avoidable penalties. With proper planning and guidance, global diversification can remain a powerful strategy rather than a costly mistake.