Every founder eventually faces a strategic question that’s harder than it looks on a pitch deck: Should you build a lightweight offering that serves many types of customers, or go deep into one vertical and build a full-stack product that locks in loyalty from a single group? It’s one of the most defining decisions a company makes, especially in the early stages.

In theory, going wide brings exposure and speed. Going deep brings precision and defensibility. But in the messy reality of product deadlines, funding cycles and evolving customer needs, it’s rarely that clear-cut. Understanding the tradeoffs early can mean the difference between a scattered startup and a focused, resilient business.

The case for diversification

In the early days, diversification often feels like the safer bet. Serving a range of customer types gets revenue in the door faster, helps test different personas and creates the illusion of momentum. This was the playbook Stripe used in its early years — building a developer-first payments platform that quietly powered everything from marketplaces to SaaS tools to on-demand services. The product was modular, the use cases were endless, and the brand benefited from touching so many different businesses.

Diversification also plays well with investors who want to see a big total addressable market (TAM). It gives you flexibility to test traction across segments and pivot quickly based on demand. But that flexibility often comes with a cost. Product decisions start serving multiple masters. The roadmap gets pulled in five different directions. And customer success teams are left chasing conflicting definitions of value.

Startups that diversify too early can dilute their core advantage. You might please everyone a little, but no one a lot.

The power of going deep

Going deep is the opposite strategy. Build for one customer type, become irreplaceable, then expand from a position of strength. It’s what Toast did when it focused exclusively on restaurants. Instead of trying to be a generic POS system for every small business, they built an end-to-end operating system for food and beverage businesses: ordering, payments, payroll and more.

That depth created defensibility. Because Toast understood the nuances of restaurant operations, it could solve pain points that a broader competitor couldn’t. The result wasn’t just stickier customers — it was stronger pricing power, higher expansion revenue and deeper loyalty.

But depth has its own risks. Focusing on one customer type makes you more vulnerable to shocks in that industry. It also means slower top-of-funnel growth and potential investor pressure to expand prematurely. For teams with limited capital or uncertain runway, betting deep on the wrong vertical can stall momentum.

Still, if you’re confident in your initial wedge and your team can execute consistently, going deep is often the better long-term play. You get richer data, tighter feedback loops and a community of users who evangelize your product because it actually works for them.

You don’t always get to choose

The reality? Most early-stage companies don’t make this decision from a clean slate. Sometimes your first few deals pull you into a vertical you hadn’t intended. Other times, inbound demand from adjacent industries is too tempting to ignore. If you’re bootstrapped, one big contract in a niche vertical could keep you alive. If you’re venture-backed, the push for broader growth might come before you’re ready.

But regardless of how the path unfolds, the most disciplined founders treat early traction as a discovery phase, not a permanent blueprint. They observe where adoption is strongest, which customers expand fastest and where retention holds. They evolve from wide to deep when the data makes it clear.

Figma, for example, began by winning over designers. They didn’t try to be the collaboration tool for everyone on day one. Their focus on product design gave them credibility and usage density. Only once they had that depth did they start expanding into adjacent personas like developers and marketers. Their early discipline created the foundation for later, more confident diversification.

Moving forward: Know when to go deep

Ultimately, the choice between going wide and going deep isn’t binary — it’s sequential. Early on, going wide might help you gather signal. But the companies that win long-term almost always find a wedge and double down.

The key is to constantly listen: to your customers, to your churn, to your product metrics. If you’re solving a meaningful problem deeply for one segment, lean into it. Build the full stack. Become mission-critical. Then, and only then, consider expanding.

Founders don’t need to fear diversification, but they do need to earn it. And the way you earn it is by proving that you can deliver repeatable, scalable value to a customer group that needs you. That’s how you go from chasing opportunity to building something defensible.