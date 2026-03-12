Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Online trust has been eroding for years, and consumers are increasingly skeptical of digital experiences — making authenticity a competitive advantage for brands willing to invest in it.

As automation and AI handle more tasks, the moments of genuine human interaction carry greater weight in winning over customers, especially for high-stakes purchases.

AI is a powerful tool for efficiency, but the actual decision to buy — particularly for significant investments — still hinges on a customer’s ability to trust and connect with another human.

Tech is amazing at getting attention. But building trust is still a job for humans.

Consider how AI has changed marketing: analytics, targeting and follow-up are exponentially faster than they used to be just a few short years ago.

But while these tasks are vital parts of keeping your company’s outreach efficient, none of them change the actual decision point where a prospective customer decides to give you their business. Most people still want to deal with a human they can hold accountable — someone they can look in the eye when they sign a contract.

And the more automated the world becomes, the more valuable that human connection is.

The roofing industry is a perfect example. My virtual home services company, Roof Maxx, uses AI to streamline training and communications in our national dealer network, but those dealers make most of their sales by dealing directly with homeowners the way only another human can.

Here’s how we do it, and how you can follow the same principles to keep your brand authentic in a world that often feels like it’s running low on trust.

Anonymity is authenticity’s worst enemy

You’ve been online at least once in the last decade or so, so you don’t need me to tell you that it’s getting hard to tell what’s real from what isn’t. We live in an era where it seems that practically anyone with an internet connection can create anything and attribute it to any source they want.

I won’t get into the whole host of reasons why that’s problematic for society at large, but here’s why it’s bad for brands: When anyone can fake expertise from behind a screen, it becomes practically impossible for real experts to prove that they know what they’re talking about.

There’s a name for this phenomenon: the Trust Recession. And it started even before AI became mainstream. Data from Ipsos shows that trust in online experiences dropped 11 points between 2019 and 2022, a period of only three years. For the record, ChatGPT was released in early 2023, but deep learning has been around for decades.

Even back then, AI factored into the reasons for this loss of confidence. A survey from the same study showed that policies to regulate the development and use of AI were concerns named by nearly 50% of responders, and that over 50% saw value in policies to control the production of online content.

Need proof that this is real, or that it’s still happening? Just look at Salsify’s 2026 Consumer Research Report, which surveyed over 3,000 shoppers in the United States, the UK and Canada. It showed a 57% drop in online shopping over the past year and cited “widening trust gaps in product information” as a key reason for consumers returning to brick and mortar stores to make their purchases.

Your brand needs human faces

Our Roof Maxx dealers know everything there is to know about the product we developed to treat asphalt shingles. Many of our dealers are also roofers, and all of them are experienced at spotting rooftops that are strong candidates for treatment.

Better yet, they can do this in person and at a glance. If one of our dealers is treating your roof and happens to notice that your neighbor’s shingles are also aging and brittle, there’s a good chance they’ll be able to visit next door at some point during the work, introduce themselves and strike up a conversation about it.

Best of all, your neighbor will already know you just hired them to treat your roof, so they’ll already have some level of trust in the dealer’s expertise. That means they’ll begin the conversation in a more receptive state of mind than the skeptical one people often adopt when searching for information online.

This kind of personalization works in roofing because spending money to improve the home you live in is an intensely personal decision. But you’d be surprised at how many other types of businesses can benefit from this old-school approach.

The old ways have new value again

None of this is to say that online shopping or digital marketing are dead. Far from it, in fact. The ecommerce industry is actually growing every year. That’s not the takeaway here.

What I’m saying is that even though more people around the world might be going online to shop, that growth isn’t driven by an increase in trust. Since trust in online experiences is actually declining, what this means is that there’s probably a limit on the kinds of things people will actually follow through with buying over the internet, especially if they can’t talk to a human expert first.

To back this up, let’s consider average revenue per user. The typical consumer is spending around $1,200 USD in total online each year. That means people might be willing to take chances on t-shirts or novelty items, but they’re not committing to major purchases.

High-value, high-stakes items are bigger decisions. There’s more for the average consumer to consider. And that means they need to talk with an authority they can trust to guide them to the right decision.

So stay invested in your talent and make sure you’re training your team with proper people skills. They’ve always been valuable, and they’re about to matter more than ever.

