Key Takeaways Hybrid work exposes hidden structural gaps: What used to be resolved informally through proximity now requires explicit clarity. When decision rights, escalation paths and norms aren’t clearly defined, momentum quietly slows.

More communication doesn’t equal clarity: Adding meetings, dashboards and updates increases visibility — but without defined authority and ownership, teams default to consensus-seeking and delay decisions.

Hybrid teams perform best when decision ownership, escalation triggers and operating agreements are clearly documented and visible — reducing friction without adding bureaucracy.

Before hybrid working became normal, a lot of execution depended on proximity. It meant that you could read the room and easily sense hesitation if “something felt off.” If you did, you pulled people together and resolved it before it spread.

Most of that alignment was never written down because it didn’t need to be. It lived safely in relationships, in observation and in repeated interactions.

Then along came hybrid working, and it essentially removed that safety net. What used to be absorbed informally now has to be made explicit. From my work with executives, leaders and founders of fast-scaling businesses, I’ve noted something interesting.

Leaders who miss that shift often try to compensate with more communication, assuming that volume will replace proximity.

It rarely does. Instead, it usually makes execution heavier.

Hybrid working doesn’t create the problem. It exposes it.

When execution starts feeling harder in a hybrid environment, leaders often blame three main things:

Engagement

Communication gaps

Tool fatigue

The reason is that those are visible symptoms. They’re also easier to talk about than structural clarity.

What’s usually underneath, though, is this.

Decision rights weren’t clearly defined, escalation was informal, and operating norms were uneven. In person, teams absorbed those rules naturally. At a distance, assumptions diverge.

One region assumes another region owns final judgment, and a functional leader believes “alignment” means shared ownership. Team members, meanwhile, hesitate because they don’t want to overstep, but they also don’t want to trigger what could be deemed unnecessary escalation.

The result is predictable. Momentum slows quietly.

By the time the friction surfaces, weeks may have passed, and extra meetings get scheduled to “realign,” but the root issue remains untouched.

More communication isn’t the same as clarity

Most hybrid organizations respond by adding visibility. More dashboards. More recurring meetings. More detailed updates. The logic feels sound. If everyone sees more, alignment should improve.

Visibility helps. It doesn’t define authority.

When people don’t know who ultimately decides, they default to consensus seeking.

That’s a hard truth (not just an opinion) about decision-making, and it breaks down like this:

When escalation is unclear, they delay raising risk (self-preservation).

When operating norms differ across teams, each group interprets urgency through its own lens.

Communication fills the gap temporarily, but structure resolves it permanently.

This is also where leaders unintentionally become bottlenecks. When judgment isn’t clearly distributed, teams keep circling back for interpretation and better understanding. Leaders then feel overloaded, and teams feel stalled.

The clarity system that travels

Hybrid execution stabilizes only when three elements are intentionally designed to travel, instead of being implied.

Decision rights

Escalation paths

Operating agreements

These don’t require bureaucracy, but they do require precision.

When these elements are explicit, distance stops distorting ownership, and teams are able to move even when calendars don’t overlap and time zones rarely align.

Make decision rights unmistakable

In many organizations, every significant initiative reaches a point where opinions differ.

In a co-located setting, that moment often resolves naturally because hierarchy and authority are clearly visible and present. In hybrid environments, on the other hand, disagreement can linger inside threads and partial updates without ever converging on a decision.

I’ve seen global initiatives stall for weeks and even months because multiple leaders believed they shared ownership. Each assumed the other would “finalize” the call. Meetings were added to “create alignment,” but no one had been explicitly named as the decision owner.

Six weeks later, the team realized they were waiting on a decision that technically belonged to no one.

Decision rights don’t mean centralizing everything. They mean defining who carries final accountability when consensus isn’t possible. That clarity gives teams permission to move, even when debate is healthy.

Here’s a simple three-step practice that helps.

Name the decision owner at the start of a workstream. Restate it at key milestones. Make it visible in documentation.

That repetition is guaranteed to protect speed even when stakeholders rotate or scope evolves.

Define escalation before you need it

Escalation is often treated as a last resort, sometimes because leaders want their teams to feel empowered. So, they intentionally avoid defining escalation too tightly. In hybrid environments, that ambiguity creates a different risk.

Without clear triggers, teams either escalate too quickly or wait too long. It’s a sort of double-edged sword where over-escalation overwhelms senior leaders, and under-escalation allows risk to grow quietly.

Time multiplies the costs, and when teams operate across regions, a delayed escalation often stretches across time zones and scheduling gaps. A simple issue that could have been resolved in an hour becomes a week of slow back and forth.

Clear escalation paths add value because they answer simple questions ahead of time. So it’s clear exactly what triggers escalation, who receives it and what information must accompany it so resolution doesn’t require rediscovery.

When escalation is normalized rather than avoided, teams move faster because they know where friction should go.

Put operating agreements in writing

Hybrid working forces leaders to surface assumptions that were once unspoken. That can feel uncomfortable because it reveals differences in working style, urgency and also expectations.

But the truth is that operating agreements don’t need to be lengthy documents. They’re better when they’re short, shared norms that clarify how the team works in practice.

What “done” means

What requires synchronous discussion versus asynchronous updates

How decisions are documented

What response time expectations look like across time zones

When these norms live only in a leader’s head, teams do and will interpret them differently. People act in good faith, yet still collide because the system is ambiguous.

Writing operating agreements down aligns interpretation and, best of all, it reduces friction before friction becomes delay.

Hybrid working exposes weak systems leaders could safely ignore before

Distance doesn’t magically create execution problems, but it does make existing gaps harder to hide.

If decision rights are unclear, hybrid turns uncertainty into stalled movement. If escalation is informal, hybrid makes risk management inconsistent. And if operating norms are assumed, hybrid magnifies misalignment.

That’s why execution can feel harder even when your team is capable and committed. The system is asking people to interpret unwritten rules while delivering outcomes.

When clarity travels, execution stabilizes. Leaders spend less time decoding ownership and more time driving results, which is always a good thing.

Implement without adding red tape

Some leaders resist formalizing clarity because they fear bureaucracy. They imagine heavy process layered on top of work that already feels meeting-heavy.

The fix isn’t to create more governance. It’s to remove ambiguity, and here are seven simple steps for how to do it:

Start with one high-impact initiative that spans functions or regions. Name the decision owner. Define the escalation triggers. Capture operating agreements in a short shared document that everyone can access. Review it after a few weeks. Tighten what slowed you down. Remove what wasn’t necessary.

You don’t need perfection. You need fewer gray areas.

When clarity is engineered intentionally, hybrid stops feeling like a coordination problem. It becomes an operating model that can scale without constant leader intervention.

Technology can accelerate work once clarity exists. It can’t compensate for missing structure. If the system is ambiguous, tools amplify confusion. If the system is clear, tools amplify speed.

Hybrid teams stall when leaders rely on informal alignment that only worked because people were in the same room. When decision rights, escalation paths and operating agreements are explicit, clarity travels across distance, layers and time zones.

And when clarity travels, execution moves.

