Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Great leaders don’t pretend to eliminate ambiguity; they bring calm into it and create clarity where there is none, helping teams move forward even when the path isn’t clear.

In moments of ambiguity, teams don’t need definitive answers; they need clear priorities, consistent communication and trust that someone’s guiding the ship.

To lead with clarity, leaders should communicate even when they don’t have answers, reground the team in priorities and model calm, confident action.

Uncertainty is a constant. But how we show up in it is the leadership variable.

When the landscape gets foggy, most teams aren’t looking for a crystal ball. They’re looking for a steady hand — not someone who has all the answers, but someone who knows how to keep things moving, prioritize the next step and communicate what matters.

In my time as the founder of ButterflyMX, I’ve learned that the best leaders don’t pretend to eliminate ambiguity. They bring calm into it. They create clarity where there is none. And in doing so, they give their teams the confidence to act, even when the path ahead is murky.

Related: The 3-Step Framework to Lead with Clarity and Confidence

Ambiguity isn’t the problem — misalignment is

We live in an era of perpetual instability. One news cycle, one customer shift, one economic wobble, and the ground moves. Startups feel this acutely. Plans get scrapped. Forecasts become fiction. Suddenly, it’s not about optimization; it’s about orientation.

And yet, ambiguity itself isn’t the real threat. Most teams can handle a hard pivot or an unknown variable. What breaks them is the leadership’s response to it — or lack thereof.

Too often, leaders go quiet. They wait for more certainty, more information and a better answer. Or worse, they spin up a flurry of reactive decisions that confuse more than they clarify. In both cases, the result is the same: a team untethered.

What’s missing isn’t answers. It’s alignment. People want to know: Where are we focused? What matters right now? Who’s steering this thing?

When those questions go unanswered, chaos fills the void, and burnout follows. Not because the work is too hard, but because the uncertainty is unmanaged. People can grind through tough conditions. What they can’t sustain is confusion with no end in sight.

Clarity is a leadership skill

Clarity is not the absence of ambiguity; it’s leadership’s response to it. Great leaders don’t try to control uncertainty. They shrink the zone of confusion so their teams can focus. That might mean reframing the problem, tightening the time horizon or just stating what we do know with confidence.

The point isn’t to provide false certainty. It’s to provide direction.

In moments of ambiguity, teams don’t need definitive answers; they need clear priorities, consistent communication and trust that someone’s guiding the ship.

As a founder, I’ve learned this the hard way. Saying “I don’t know” isn’t weakness; it’s honesty. What matters is what comes next: “But here’s what we’re doing in the meantime.” Clarity is a muscle. And the more you use it when things are unclear, the more trust you earn when it matters most.

Related: How to Lead Effectively When Everything Feels Fragile and Nothing Feels Certain

3 moves that cut through chaos

So, how do you lead with clarity when everything feels ambiguous?

Three tactics:

Communicate even when you don’t have answers: Silence creates anxiety. A quick check-in or update, even just to say “Here’s what we’re watching,” goes a long way. Make it rhythmic, like a weekly all-hands, a daily stand-up or a Monday memo. Build trust by being visible. Reground the team in priorities: In chaos, people need to know what’s non-negotiable. Pick the one or two things that matter most this week. Repeat them often. Clarity doesn’t come from knowing the future; it comes from knowing what to do now. Model calm, confident action: Your tone sets the temperature. You don’t have to pretend everything is fine. But you do need to show that we can handle it. When people see you act with composure, they’ll mirror it.

Don’t fake certainty; anchor direction

Let’s be clear: Clarity isn’t about pretending to have it all figured out. That’s not leadership, that’s theater. And in high-stakes, high-ambiguity moments, people can smell the performance a mile away.

Overconfidence doesn’t inspire, it unnerves. When leaders default to bold declarations or overpromise outcomes they can’t control, they might win short-term applause. But long-term? It erodes trust, fast. People stop believing you. They start hedging. And soon, alignment frays.

The nuance is this: Clarity does not equal certainty.

Clarity means being honest about what’s unknown while still pointing the way forward. It means resisting the urge to tie everything up with a neat bow and instead anchoring the team with principles, priorities and a steady cadence of action.

Saying, “We don’t know yet,” isn’t a weakness. It’s a mark of credibility if it’s followed by, “Here’s what we’re watching,” or “Here’s what we’ll do in the meantime.” That second part is what builds confidence. It shows the team that while the outcome isn’t fixed, we’re not frozen.

Related: As a Leader, You Set the Tone — Here’s Why Staying Calm Builds a Stronger Business

Leadership in ambiguity is less about control and more about conviction. You don’t need to map the whole journey. You just need to make the next step visible and take it with clarity, consistency and care.

Because at the end of the day, clarity isn’t about having all the answers. It’s about giving people enough direction to keep moving forward together.

In high-ambiguity environments, clarity is your greatest leverage. Not because it solves everything, but because it creates momentum, focus and trust when your team needs it most.

You don’t need to be the loudest voice in the room. Just the clearest. When things feel chaotic, that’s what people follow.