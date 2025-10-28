Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Action fuels hope — not the other way around — in business and beyond.

Strong values and small, consistent actions create lasting impact in uncertain times.

Listening, connecting, and empowering others are the real foundations of resilient leadership.

Jane Goodall was one of my heroes — and a friend whose passing I’m still coming to terms with. As a scientist and an environmental activist, Jane fought to preserve the world’s wild animals and spaces for future generations, staying optimistic when others would have given up. She once told me that hope is not passive. It’s a discipline. A practice.

In other words, it’s not hope that generates action. It’s the other way round. In uncertain times, taking action can be a springboard for hope.

I’ve seen this up close in my work as an environmentalist, where the problems always feel overwhelming. But I’m first an entrepreneur who’s built a commerce platform with thousands of employees, helping hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. In both arenas, uncertainty can be daunting.

Right now is especially fraught in the business world. As employees, entrepreneurs and leaders, we’re contending with challenges on so many fronts. Inflation, tariffs, DEI rollbacks, AI disruption, global conflict — sometimes it feels like an uphill battle.

So, what can leaders and their teams do? Here are some approaches I’ve seen on the frontlines of the environmental movement that I think are just as applicable to the business world.

Remember, headlines and trendlines aren’t everything

Sometimes you have to ignore what you’re reading. I saw this working with conservationist Paul Rosolie in the Peruvian Amazon. The situation back in 2019 looked bleak, with headlines warning about habitat loss, illegal encroachment and slash-and-burn deforestation.

But instead of falling into a doom loop, Paul took action. It started with an Instagram plea for help that went viral, catching the eye of CNN and the BBC. This translated to support from the Peruvian government and more resources. Today, Junglekeepers oversees 26 protected areas — almost 120,000 acres.

In business, we’re being inundated with the same kind of fear-inducing headlines — on everything from tariffs to inflation. One key to remember is that your actions today generate your tomorrow.

At my company early this year, we wrestled with inflation and flagging consumer confidence that saw people cut back on spending. So we focused on what we could do, doubling down on helping our existing customers and putting renewed effort into finding new ones.

Before you know it, the headlines and trendlines shift, and the future looks very different.

Think long-term and short-term

On that note, you’ve got to execute. When I joined the environmental movement, one big disappointment was learning that many big NGOs don’t do anything except analyze what’s wrong, spending millions on reports that explain all the complex, long-term actions we need to take.

To be clear, there’s nothing wrong with being strategic and planning for the long haul. But this absolutely needs to be coupled with action in the immediate term to avoid getting lost in analysis paralysis.

I saw the power of this approach in my backyard in British Columbia when I worked to save a watershed with a local indigenous group. We thought it would take five years for nature to regenerate. In fact, recovery took hold in just one year, with new plant life springing up and animals returning.

It’s the same in business. A long-term plan is critical, but you can’t afford to do nothing today. With new technology like AI, that’s especially true. That’s why we’ve been weaving AI into our platform, whether it’s a new tool to help stores forecast demand or one that lets retailers build a website with just a few prompts.

Strategies need to change. Values don’t

Another hero of mine that I had the chance to work with: Paul Watson of Sea Shepherd. Against what looked like impossible odds, he led a global effort to bring whales back from the brink of extinction.

Along the way, however, Sea Shepherd went from relying on risky, guerrilla tactics to taking a far less confrontational approach. But through it all, their commitment to saving the whales never wavered.

Businesses should remember that sticking to their values can provide a similar anchoring force. That’s why we’ve refused to join the retreat from DEI, which has been part of our company’s DNA for two decades. For us, diversity and inclusion were never about lip service or quotas. Giving people a fair shot — not an unfair advantage — has made the business stronger by helping us identify and attract the best and brightest.

In the end, strong values build loyalty. Six out of 10 people say they care more than ever about the values of businesses they interact with. And for three-quarters of employees, a company’s mission and culture matter more than salary.

Micro-interactions matter

From working with Indigenous activist Juma Xipaya in the Brazilian Amazon, I saw the power of the personal. Juma led a resistance against a dam project in her territory, as well as the incursion of illegal loggers and miners. She did that by building trust in small villages, one person and one handshake, at a time.

I’ve seen something similar being back in the office again after so much remote working. The human-to-human moments we’re able to share have real value, especially when the digital world can feel disconnected and lonely. Each respectful interaction we have with each other is a reminder that every small exchange builds traction.

The data absolutely backs this up. About 95% of employees say they’re more productive when they feel connected to their colleagues. Connected employees are also twice as likely to agree that their workplace motivates them to go above and beyond — and that it encourages innovation.

Give your people a voice

In my environmental work, I’ve noticed that people on the ground often know much more about sustainability than the supposed experts, but they’re rarely consulted. Case in point: During one of my trips to the Amazon, a philanthropist in our group suggested installing sprinklers to extinguish the fires.

In the business context, it’s equally important not just to make employees feel heard, but to act on that feedback.

Company townhalls with the boss are a good outlet, but they tend to be heavily scripted, with staff submitting questions in advance.

So I do unfiltered Q&As where team members can ask anything they like. They don’t pull any punches. For example, they’ve asked if there’s a disconnect between my environmental message and our work with retail and hospitality businesses. (The short answer: No, because we serve independent businesses that offer people more sustainable choices and keep money in the local community.)

Encouraging that kind of openness is worth it. Employees who feel seen and heard by their immediate supervisors are more than 50% as likely to contribute ideas and almost 40% more likely to take calculated risks.

As an entrepreneur and an environmentalist, I have no illusions about the challenges the world faces. But I also know from experience that every positive action we take can be a beacon for others. Whether they’re growing a business or trying to stop the rainforest from burning, people can harness that hope to achieve remarkable things.