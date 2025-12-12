/ Entrepreneurs / Thought Leaders

How This CEO Balances Netflix Fame and the Demands of Leadership

Ryan Serhant discusses the real cost of leadership, his biggest fear and his thoughts on AI in real estate.

By William Salvi | edited by Chelsea Brown | Dec 12, 2025

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of The CEO Series, William Salvi sits down with ‪@RyanSerhant‬ , CEO and Founder of SERHANT and star of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, inside a $45M New York City mansion to talk about the real cost of leadership, not the Instagram version.

In this interview, Serhant discusses the parts of himself he had to sacrifice to become a CEO, how he balances running a fast-growing company with being the face of a Netflix show and the mindset it takes to build a number one brokerage in the world. We filmed this episode in a beautiful home in Manhattan and had Serhant give us a tour.

Latest

William Salvi

Producer & Host of The CEO Series | Salvi at Salvi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP
William Salvi is executive producer at Salvi, an executive communications and content strategy agency. He hosts the Emmy Award-winning video series The CEO Series. Each episode profiles a business leader and their respective business and provides a humanizing look into the CEO's personal story.

