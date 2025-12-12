Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of The CEO Series, William Salvi sits down with ‪@RyanSerhant‬ , CEO and Founder of SERHANT and star of Netflix’s Owning Manhattan, inside a $45M New York City mansion to talk about the real cost of leadership, not the Instagram version.

In this interview, Serhant discusses the parts of himself he had to sacrifice to become a CEO, how he balances running a fast-growing company with being the face of a Netflix show and the mindset it takes to build a number one brokerage in the world. We filmed this episode in a beautiful home in Manhattan and had Serhant give us a tour.