Turn Your Expertise into Published Books for Just $100

Hiring a professional ghostwriter can cost between $30,000 and $80,000 for a single book, according to data from Reedsy, an online platform connecting writers with vetted publishing professionals. So it’s a good thing that entrepreneurs, coaches and experts looking to establish authority without that price tag can now affordably create professional ebooks with full commercial rights. BookBud.ai offers a complete AI-powered publishing solution and it’s currently available to new users for just $99.

Write, format, and publish in one platform

This isn’t just an AI writing tool. BookBud.ai provides 40 million non-expiring characters, enough to generate approximately 100 full-length books at your own pace. Unlike subscription-based AI platforms that reset your credits monthly, these characters never expire. You maintain complete control over your publishing timeline without worrying about unused credits disappearing.

The AI book-writing suite handles fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books with professional formatting for all major ebook platforms. The system generates content, then creates stunning AI-powered covers that give your books a market-ready appearance. You export in multiple formats, including print and audiobook options.

Multilingual support covers dozens of languages, allowing you to reach international markets with the same content. AuthorVoices.ai integration creates immersive audiobooks using advanced AI-cloned voices. You can transform a single piece of expertise into multiple formats and languages, maximizing your content’s reach and revenue potential.

The platform delivers full commercial rights. Publish on Amazon, Kobo, Apple Books, or any platform you choose while keeping 100% of royalties. For entrepreneurs building authority, coaches packaging their methodology or experts monetizing knowledge, this eliminates the traditional barrier between expertise and published content.

Most users complete a book from concept to distribution-ready format in approximately one hour. The system handles the technical publishing requirements, letting you focus on your content and business strategy. There are no subscription fees or recurring charges after your initial purchase.

Business owners who want to establish thought leadership, coaches packaging proprietary systems into sellable products, podcasters repurposing audio content into books and multilingual creators expanding into global markets will find this particularly valuable. The one-time cost replaces ongoing ghostwriting expenses while giving you unlimited publishing capacity.

