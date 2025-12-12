/ Business News

Oura Rings Spark Safety Concerns After Overheating Reports on Reddit

One user wrote, “I felt a fire on my finger,” but the company says it’s found no widespread issue.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 12, 2025
Oura, the popular health-tracking smart ring, is dealing with a wave of safety concerns after Reddit users posted photos of rings that appeared scorched or melted. Several users say their devices overheated during charging or while on their finger. Far-Yogurtcloset369 wrote, “I felt a fire on my finger tried to get the ring off fast.”

The company called the incidents “extremely rare” and blamed isolated hardware failures. Oura says it is reviewing the reports and asking affected customers to contact support directly.

The claims have raised fresh questions about safety in the booming smart-ring category, where tiny batteries sit in constant contact with skin.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

