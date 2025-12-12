Oura, the popular health-tracking smart ring, is dealing with a wave of safety concerns after Reddit users posted photos of rings that appeared scorched or melted. Several users say their devices overheated during charging or while on their finger. Far-Yogurtcloset369 wrote, “I felt a fire on my finger tried to get the ring off fast.”

The company called the incidents “extremely rare” and blamed isolated hardware failures. Oura says it is reviewing the reports and asking affected customers to contact support directly.

The claims have raised fresh questions about safety in the booming smart-ring category, where tiny batteries sit in constant contact with skin.

