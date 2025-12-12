A MacBook Air for Less Than $200? You Better Believe It.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If your 2025 priorities included upgrading your daily workflow without taking on another subscription or ballooning hardware expense, this refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air offers an unusually cost-efficient path forward. It’s now $199.97 (reg. $999)—the lowest price ever—through Jan. 11, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

A practical performance boost for everyday work

The mid-2017 MacBook Air remains a trusted staple for core business tasks because it nails the basics: stability, longevity, and enough power for document-heavy projects, presentations, research, video calls, and browser-stacked multitasking. Its 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, paired with 8GB of RAM, handles standard productivity workloads with predictable smoothness.

And the 13.3-inch display provides the clarity you want for long meetings, spreadsheet work, and fast context switching—still a strength of this generation of MacBook Airs.

Designed for mobility and hybrid schedules

For professionals splitting time between offices, co-working spaces, and travel days, the MacBook Air’s lightweight frame and up-to-12-hour battery rating continue to stand out. You’re getting a machine that can run through a full meeting load, a commute, and an afternoon sprint without scrambling for a charger.

Each unit is offered in Grade A/B refurbished condition, meaning it may show minor cosmetic marks but is tested for full working performance. The inclusion of a 90-day parts and labor warranty adds operational reassurance, especially compared to buying used hardware with no protection and no clear quality standard.

A budget-smart upgrade for teams and solo operators

If you need a capable machine that supports the real work you do each day, this price tier is as efficient as it gets. This deal was designed for:

Professionals who want a dependable work laptop without committing to a recurring device lease.

Entrepreneurs and freelancers who need a cost-controlled machine for writing, planning, client meetings, and deliverables.

Teams looking to equip interns or secondary workstations with a reliable, familiar macOS device.



