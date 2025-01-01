Nuri Cankaya

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Nuri Cankaya is VP of Commercial Marketing at Intel, leading AI, datacenter, and commercial client marketing initiatives while driving thought leadership in AI transformation. Previously at Microsoft, he spearheaded Azure's AI and data solutions, including the early development of GitHub Copilot.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Science & Technology

This Technology Will Redefine Business by 2027 — Here's How Leaders Can Prepare

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is no longer a distant concept; it's poised to redefine how businesses operate by 2027. The next two years will determine who leads the AGI revolution — and who gets left behind.

More Authors You Might Like