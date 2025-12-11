Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you’re just starting out in business or starting to offer new services or products, having a beautiful and functional website is a must. But when you’re juggling things like product development and finding new customers, you likely have little time for figuring out how to build a website for your business, or the budget to pay someone else to do it.

There are a ton of website builders on the market that promise to make web development fast and simple. One of them is Squarespace—an all-in-one platform to help websites stand out online. Its tools help you build a website; sell products and services; build your brand through social, email, and SEO applications; and provides access to a host of third-party services to manage your business.

Now, with the launch of the Squarespace Blueprint AI Builder, creating a beautiful, custom website has never been easier. A part of Design Intelligence—Squarespace’s overall design system of technological tools for creating websites—the Squarespace Blueprint AI Builder is designed to help users create personalized and unique websites tailored to their specific needs.

Jumpstart your design process

Even without prior web experience, Blueprint AI Builder will guide you, step-by-step, through the design and functionality of your custom site with professional layouts, colors, and font options—all sourced from customer data and online trends, mixing modern and traditional design styles.

Throughout each step, Squarespace provides clear design direction, helping you feel confident about every decision made. And it’s flexible; you can make changes to content and styling anytime you like, even after the site is published.

While many AI-powered web design tools tend to feel generic and unintuitive, the Blueprint AI Builder provides high-quality, curated web content, setting it apart from other AI website builders. Like all Squarespace websites, sites built with the Blueprint AI Builder are SEO-optimized and mobile-ready, fully responsive for any device.

How to get started

Using Blueprint AI Builder is simple and allows you to create a custom website within minutes, not days or weeks.

First, answer a few questions about your business and brand.

Next, the Blueprint AI Builder generates high quality, personalized image, copy, and design suggestions based on your answers. With 1.4 billion design combinations, the Blueprint AI Builder finds the right one for you, fast.

Then preview and refine your design selections in real time.

Once you’ve made your edits and changes, the Blueprint AI Builder transforms your final choices into a beautiful, customized website.

Go straight to a template to publish your site even faster

Some people need the guidance and control of building a site from scratch with the Blueprint AI Builder. Others may see a template and immediately know it’ll work for their website.

If you have an idea of the type of website you want, you can pick a select from Squarespace’s library of Blueprint AI templates— premade, flexible website templates with curated, embedded content that adapt to your industry and goals.

With Blueprint AI templates, simply use drag-and-drop editing tools and AI-powered guidance in the website editor to perfect your copy, styling, and more. In just a few clicks, you’ll be able to preview the site you’ve created. Once you’re satisfied, hit “publish” to launch your website. It’s that easy.

Anyone with a Squarespace subscription can use the Blueprint AI Builder and Blueprint AI templates at no additional cost. Right now, both are available only on desktop.

Ready to jumpstart your website design? Click here and use promo code ENTREPRENEUR10 for 10% off new paid plans.