Key Takeaways Revenue isn’t proof of success; profit margins reveal the real health of any business.

Resourcefulness beats resources — solving problems without money builds skills and resilience that last forever.

My father’s restaurant hit $1 million in annual revenue the year I turned 11. To everyone in our Romanian town, the business looked like a genuine success.

It wasn’t.

My father was a mechanic by trade — good with his hands, stubborn in the best way. When he decided to open a restaurant, he threw himself into it completely.

Early mornings, late nights, weekends that stopped being weekends. The dining room stayed packed most nights. Revenue climbed every year.

But restaurant margins run 3–5% on a good year. After rent, staff, ingredients and taxes, that million in revenue left almost nothing at the end of each month. A few years later, the restaurant went bankrupt.

I was too young to read a balance sheet. But I was old enough to watch my father work 14-hour days and still struggle to keep the lights on. That education — watching it all happen up close — shaped every business I’ve built since.

Three things stayed with me.

1. Revenue is a vanity metric — profit is the only truth

My father’s restaurant was the busiest place in town. Customers waited for tables on weekends. Revenue grew year after year — and none of it mattered.

Most founders I meet don’t really understand the gap between revenue and profit. They celebrate milestones — $100,000 months, $1 million ARR — while their actual margins are underwater.

When I evaluate startups, margin structure is the first thing I dig into. A packed restaurant with a line out the door can still be losing money. My father proved exactly that.

The bigger his restaurant grew, the faster it bled cash — every new dollar of revenue carried the same razor-thin margin. I see this constantly in e-commerce, SaaS and service businesses.

If you run a business, sit down and calculate your true profit margin this week — the real number after every expense, not the one on the slide deck. My father never once did that math. By the time anyone did, the restaurant was already gone.

2. Resourcefulness will always beat resources

After the restaurant failed, my family had almost nothing. My mother was home raising my two younger brothers. My father was starting over from zero.

I was 12. And I needed to contribute.

I’d taught myself to code around age 10 and started picking up freelance software development work I found through Twitter. A company selling boats needed a website. A medical consulting startup needed an app — I barely knew what medical consulting meant at the time.

A B2B travel planning firm needed custom software. I said yes to everything. By the time most kids my age were choosing electives, I’d worked with dozens of clients.

Not because I was some prodigy. Because there was no other option.

Some of those early projects paid a couple hundred dollars. The money wasn’t life-changing, but the skills were.

That scrappiness — building with nothing, solving problems because nobody else will — is the one advantage nobody gives you credit for. I’ve watched founders raise millions in venture capital before finding product-market fit and burn through every dollar within 18 months. I’ve also met founders who bootstrapped their companies to profitability on almost nothing in the bank.

The second group almost always outlasts the first. When you can’t solve a problem by throwing money at it, you actually have to think — and that habit stays with you long after you can afford the shortcut. If your plan depends on capital you don’t have, rethink the plan.

3. Watching someone you love fail teaches more than any MBA

Nobody signs up for a front-row seat to a family business collapse. But it teaches you things a classroom never will.

I watched my father put everything into that restaurant — his time, his health, his savings and years of his life. He wasn’t a bad entrepreneur; he was a hardworking man who bet on himself and lost. Watching it happen from inside our house taught me to respect the sheer difficulty of building something from nothing.

Most lessons from failure get cleaned up in the retelling. In real life, failure is slow, confusing and personal. It doesn’t come with a clean takeaway — you piece the meaning together years later.

If you’re building something, find proximity to real businesses. Work inside a startup before you start your own. Talk to the small business owner in your family who never made it to a magazine cover.

The stress, the tradeoffs, the math that never shows up in a case study — you can only learn those by being in the room.

Theoretical knowledge is cheap. But understanding what building a company actually does to a person — what it costs beyond money — takes years of proximity. Most founders don’t have that when they start.

Today, I’ve built and exited a startup whose clients included Hulu, Universal and Unilever. I run a business across 19 European markets. Every week, I sit across from founders pitching their companies — and the first number I look for is the one my father never tracked.

My father now works on a project I built and financed myself. The roles reversed. The lessons didn’t.

People ask what entrepreneurship takes. I don’t think it’s talent or money or connections. I think it’s the willingness to keep building after you’ve watched it all fall apart.