Bayo Akinola-Odusola

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Bayo Akinola-Odusola is a leadership coach, consultant, and author of the Hybrid Leadership Book. With 20 years of experience guiding executives and global organizations, he equips leaders and entrepreneurs to reclaim time, expand influence, and deliver lasting growth.

Latest

Leadership

My Strategy for Helping Leaders Reduce Their Meeting Time and Reclaim 10+ Hours a Week

Here's how I helped leaders cut their meeting time in half and helped them win back time to focus on the work that matters most.

