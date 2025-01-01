Bayo Akinola-Odusola
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Bayo Akinola-Odusola is a leadership coach, consultant, and author of the Hybrid Leadership Book. With 20 years of experience guiding executives and global organizations, he equips leaders and entrepreneurs to reclaim time, expand influence, and deliver lasting growth.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Leadership
My Strategy for Helping Leaders Reduce Their Meeting Time and Reclaim 10+ Hours a Week
Here's how I helped leaders cut their meeting time in half and helped them win back time to focus on the work that matters most.