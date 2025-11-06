Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Hybrid work exposed a clarity problem, not a communication problem. It made it clear that when systems lack clear standards, employees interpret directions based on their own understanding.

Leadership success in the hybrid work era now depends on delivering clear direction instead of maintaining strict “authority.”

Start projects by defining the main problem, ask employees for next steps instead of just asking if they understand, and end each week with reflection.

The transition to hybrid work environments produced an unexpected communication issue that workers needed to solve in order to stay connected.

When offices closed due to the pandemic, most leaders focused on technology because the shift to hybrid work environments transformed employee work locations and organizational goal definitions. That created a leadership shortage. It extends past the quantitative metrics that track productivity and employee participation. It’s about clarity, and leaders who excel in this ability will establish the direction for leadership achievement during the upcoming decade.

Many leaders made a quick transition to technology solutions when offices shut down. The question they asked was about how to keep relationships, and not “Do we still understand what matters?“

Available tools operated correctly at the beginning of the process, and we saw video calls functioning as the main tool for conducting meetings and taking over the traditional practice of in-person meetings. Shared documents served as the digital equivalent of whiteboards, which people used to use in the past. The force no one could see started to break apart.

People exchanged more messages, yet their ability to understand each other stayed the same.

Hybrid work hadn’t created a communication problem. It had exposed a clarity one.

I’ve dedicated more than 20 years to assisting executives and senior leaders with their leadership during times of organizational change and transformation, and leadership clarity remains the only constant that emerges throughout all changes because team members lose confidence when leaders become unclear.

The rule about work hours remained unchanged after the introduction of hybrid work arrangements, and the situation reached an extreme point, which made almost everything completely visible … almost.

The hidden cost of unclear leadership

Leaders discovered through hybrid work that being present in the office doesn’t guarantee professional advancement. Many organizations introduced fresh platforms, dashboards and new methods in order to maintain alignment. The productivity metrics, though, produced results that ran counter to what teams had expected, and three distinct things happened:

Workloads increased .

Decision-making slowed .

Accountability blurred.

The problem came from factors that went deeper than employees being unwilling to work or lacking motivation.

It was noise.

Team members need to be physically close to each other in order to achieve clarity in a physical office setting. You can quickly check in with someone at their desk to get the latest information and fill in any gaps in your knowledge. The hybrid work model took away many of the traditional workplace interactions, which made it clear that when systems lack clear standards, team members end up interpreting directions based on their own understanding.

The result was that what had always looked like “excellent” strategies lost traction as people started creating their own versions of reality.

What most leaders still get wrong

A common belief by leaders, one that grew stronger with the rise of hybrid work, was that people would understand information better if it was shared many times, even though this was never actually proven.

For instance, the transformation leader of one particular organization started three transformation programs during a span of six months, and each one sounded inspiring.

The slide for each transformation project included three main components:

A purpose slide that explained the mission.

A timeline outlining milestones.

A team assignment that defined contributors.

Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, by the third launch, the target audience became unclear about which priority mattered most.

The leader thought that people needed to understand the message precisely in order for clarity to emerge. It required all members to share the same understanding of project goals to succeed.

Leaders assume that if they’ve said it, it’s clear.

Most hybrid teams deal with this “quiet breakdown in clarity” (over time) as their main challenge, and the hybrid model reveals that people often understand their core responsibilities better than specific instructions their leaders give them.

Clarity as the core leadership skill

The shift to hybrid work, as I wrote in my book Hybrid Leadership, goes beyond changes to just structure or process. It touches and impacts how people behave at a deeper level. Assessments revealed a gap in leadership skills that many leaders didn’t even realize they had, especially when it came to clarity.

Leadership success in the hybrid work environment now depends on delivering clear direction instead of maintaining strict “authority.” The time zone differences between team members and their work priorities and tools make it impossible for supervision to function as a substitute for core organizational values.

A leader’s ability to communicate well comes from skill, not charm, and the real problem lies in their system itself.

The most effective leaders don’t motivate through energy. They help people maintain their concentration and focus.

Clarity connects effort to purpose. Great systems allow users to view their daily work assignments and understand how they contribute to organizational targets.

Something I noted was that hybrid work arrangements have stripped leadership down to what truly matters. The leaders who succeeded in this new way of working didn’t rely on endless meetings. Their systems were strong enough to capture meaning clearly.

Along with that, their teams rapidly gained shared visibility into decisions. Leaders created open priorities that everyone could see and defined clear accountability for each person.

It was the proverbial “win-win.“

Leaders who built loyalty through their actions instead of using force reached the peak of success in their roles.

The 3 layers of clarity

Teams need to maintain ongoing knowledge of evolving hybrid work rules to succeed in this modern work environment. To do this, successful hybrid systems need three connected layers that work together as a cohesive unit.

1. Strategic clarity: All team members understand the core reason behind their work assignments. The framework creates direct connections between business activities and performance results. People tend to choose actions over meaningful change when this clarity layer is missing.

2. Operational clarity: Every team member knows exactly what actions they need to take to finish their work. The framework provides guidance for establishing decision authority, defining project schedules and determining when to pause work because of assumptions.

3. Relational clarity: Every group member understands their responsibilities and what they should receive from others. Trust allows teams to move fast because they rely on each other to deliver.

When one layer collapses, confusion multiplies, and you’ll hear it in questions like:

“ Who’s leading this? “

“ Are we still doing that project? “

“Wasn’t that decided last week?“

The symptoms are evidence that people lack proper expectations, rather than there being a poor performance issue.

Alignment doesn’t happen by accident. It’s a system you intentionally design.

Building clarity into daily leadership

The path to achieving clarity doesn’t require slowing down, but it does require removing friction before it grows.

Leaders can start using these three habits right away:

Start every project and meeting by defining the main problem. A single question, “What problem are we really solving?” prevents major system inconsistencies. Replace “Do you understand?” with “Can you show me how you’ll move this forward?” The second question helps uncover misunderstandings early and builds shared confidence. End each week with reflection. Ask, “What’s clearer now than it was on Monday?” This one habit builds a culture of continuous clarity and progress.

These small habits create what I call “clarity loops,” short, intentional patterns that strengthen mutual understanding through repetition. The team stays focused on results instead of progress updates, and when clarity becomes a rhythm, performance stops depending on proximity.

From information to impact

Leaders encounter difficulties when they try to transform existing information into practical outcomes through hybrid work tools.

The main reason is the fact that technology enhances whatever already exists.

If your team is aligned, tools amplify that alignment.

If your team is unclear, tools amplify confusion.

Clarity bridges those two realities. It turns data into decisive action and helps people see how their contribution fits into the whole.

I’ve written before about how AI is transforming decision speed and that the speed of decision-making generates value only when it’s based on complete comprehension. The acceleration process requires clear definitions of which elements need to be accelerated.

Clarity isn’t a soft skill. It’s infrastructure.

Your strategy determines if your plan will advance or stay in a state of inactivity.

The real shift in leadership expectations

The implementation of hybrid work systems created changes that reached further than organizational structure.

It changed expectations.

Leadership evaluation practices shifted their focus from tracking presence to assessing performance (a big difference). As a result, the three essential elements that define effective leadership now are:

Clarity

Consistency

Trust

This change is permanent, and leaders who base their power on authority will continue to struggle to motivate their teams. On the other hand, leaders who lead through clarity will create momentum naturally.

When leaders maintain daily focus, they achieve alignment effortlessly, and people understand their priorities, their position and their role in making a difference. The added benefit for you as a leader is that you’ll have more time to lead instead of managing.

The future of clarity

The shift to hybrid work revealed existing differences between remote and office-based employees. The principle behind it can be summed up in one word: Clarity.

The ability to understand things clearly doesn’t require complete knowledge. It’s about helping people see what remains true despite the confusion.

Leaders who excel in the hybrid era achieve success through their actions rather than visibility. They’re the ones who make direction simple and progress possible.

As a leader, your individual dedication to clarity builds trust, strengthens culture and fuels long-term career growth.

That’s how you lead — and lead authentically — now.