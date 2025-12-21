Get Thousands of Business and Tech Courses for Just $20 (Total)

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you’re not leveraging e-learning courses to help grow your business, you could be missing out in a way that’s not obvious. According to a 2024 IBM report, companies using online learning programs see 42% higher revenue per employee. Bringing this to your team doesn’t have to cause a huge disruption to your 2026 budget. Thanks to this lifetime subscription to EDU Unlimited, just $20 unlocks thousands of high-impact classes across business, tech, and more.

IT, coding, graphic design, business strategy, marketing—you name it, it’s already waiting on the EDU Unlimited by StackSkills platform. New courses are added monthly, so the library actually grows as industries do over time, helping your team stay up to date.

This is real-world learning made for real-world schedules. Whether you’re a business leader trying to sharpen your digital strategy, a parent plotting a return to the workforce, or a freelancer adding a new service, EDU Unlimited gives you the flexibility to learn on your own time, from any device, without having to sacrifice your sanity (or your weekend plans).

And the subscription isn’t about fluff. Featured across the 350+ elite instructors are people who’ve been there and done that and are ready to show you how they actually succeeded. Even better? Sometimes they’ll show you how they failed—because that’s where the real lessons are learned. Whatever the case, each course includes progress tracking, certificates, and quarterly live Q&As to keep you and your team engaged and growing.

Compared to college courses with astronomical costs (including the online programs now), $20 for lifetime access to a class catalog that spans industries and skillsets is almost suspiciously affordable. Will students get the same exact education as they would through an in-person university class? Realistically not, but the value gained from digital continuing education courses is practically limitless.

Stop paying some influencer $300 for access to their PowerPoint for Beginners webinar. Own your business’s growth with learning built for exceptionally busy teams and people who actually have lives.

Get lifetime access to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for just $19.97 (MSRP $600).

StackSocial prices subject to change.