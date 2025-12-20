How I Turned My Internet Browser Into a $30 Per Hour AI Marketing Assistant — Here’s the Exact Setup
Stop collecting prompts. Start building a system that turns attention into revenue — with three moves inside ChatGPT Agent.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Most entrepreneurs are drowning in prompts — and still broke on results. Because the real bottleneck isn’t “better ChatGPT tricks.” It’s having a system that turns research into actions and actions into leads and sales. If you’ve ever felt like you’re posting nonstop but nothing’s compounding — this is for you.
In this video, I’ll show you how to turn your browser into a $30 per hour AI marketing assistant using a powerful Agent inside ChatGPT Atlas — through three simple moves:
1) Scan — Find what’s actually winning in your niche (so you stop posting based on hope).
2) Compile — Turn signals into a ranked weekly plan (impact plus effort — not noise).
3) Stress test — Fix the offer leaks that kill conversions (clarity, proof, objections, friction).
Quick context if you haven’t used it: ChatGPT Atlas is a browser like Chrome, but with ChatGPT built into every page. And Agent mode is where it becomes a worker — opening tabs, scanning pages, collecting patterns and bringing back a clean summary while you stay in control.
AI is creating a hard split:
- Rookies collect tricks.
- Future-makers build systems.
That’s why this isn’t “another prompt video.”
It’s the SCALE thinking (Scan, Compile, Assess, Launch, Evaluate) — and today I’m showing you the first three because they’re fast, simple and they get results.
Inside the video, you’ll learn how to:
- Build a “scoreboard” of what your audience is reacting to right now (without copying anyone)
- Extract the promises people click, the proof they believe and the objections you must answer
- Generate an opportunity shortlist in three buckets: content opportunities (titles plus hook angles for this week), offer opportunities (headline, bullets, proof, objections, guarantee), distribution opportunities (where to push it so it doesn’t die in silence)
- Force the Agent to justify every recommendation with: why it will work, the level of effort and impact.
And yes — I give the Agent the job, it does the grunt work, I approve the output.
The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
