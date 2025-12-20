Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs are drowning in prompts — and still broke on results. Because the real bottleneck isn’t “better ChatGPT tricks.” It’s having a system that turns research into actions and actions into leads and sales. If you’ve ever felt like you’re posting nonstop but nothing’s compounding — this is for you.

In this video, I’ll show you how to turn your browser into a $30 per hour AI marketing assistant using a powerful Agent inside ChatGPT Atlas — through three simple moves:

1) Scan — Find what’s actually winning in your niche (so you stop posting based on hope).

2) Compile — Turn signals into a ranked weekly plan (impact plus effort — not noise).

3) Stress test — Fix the offer leaks that kill conversions (clarity, proof, objections, friction).

Quick context if you haven’t used it: ChatGPT Atlas is a browser like Chrome, but with ChatGPT built into every page. And Agent mode is where it becomes a worker — opening tabs, scanning pages, collecting patterns and bringing back a clean summary while you stay in control.

AI is creating a hard split:

Rookies collect tricks.

Future-makers build systems.

That’s why this isn’t “another prompt video.”

It’s the SCALE thinking (Scan, Compile, Assess, Launch, Evaluate) — and today I’m showing you the first three because they’re fast, simple and they get results.

Inside the video, you’ll learn how to:

Build a “scoreboard” of what your audience is reacting to right now (without copying anyone)

Extract the promises people click, the proof they believe and the objections you must answer

Generate an opportunity shortlist in three buckets: content opportunities (titles plus hook angles for this week), offer opportunities (headline, bullets, proof, objections, guarantee), distribution opportunities (where to push it so it doesn’t die in silence)

Force the Agent to justify every recommendation with: why it will work, the level of effort and impact.

And yes — I give the Agent the job, it does the grunt work, I approve the output.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.