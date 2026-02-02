Trader Joe’s is now king of the grocery aisles, according to the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index. The California-based specialty grocer scored 86 out of 100, up 2% from last year, while Publix remained at 84 for the second consecutive year. H-E-B ranked third at 83, followed by Sam’s Club at 82 and Aldi at 81.

What makes the win even more impressive is that Trader Joe’s keeps opening new stores across the country, which usually hurts consistency. Costco ranked sixth at 81, while Whole Foods came in seventh, also at 81. Wegmans posted the biggest decline, dropping from 83 to 78, as customers reported dissatisfaction with store layout, staff courtesy, and checkout speed.

The survey was conducted over 12 months ending in December 2025. Trader Joe’s scored even higher in the West region at 87, retaining its top spot. Sam’s Club led the South with a regional score of 84. Overall, customers rated several categories higher in 2026 than in 2025, including store hours, convenience, and mobile app reliability.

