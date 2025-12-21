Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Entrepreneurs often hinder their potential by overthinking risks, which leads to analysis paralysis and missed opportunities.

The simple, probing question “If I don’t do it, will I regret it?” can provide clarity, aligning decisions with future goals and values.

Fear should serve as a tool for growth, not a barrier, guiding leaders to take actionable steps towards their ambitions.

Most entrepreneurs and leaders know how to set goals. You write them down, create action plans and chase metrics with determination. However, many entrepreneurs often fall into the same trap: analysis paralysis. You overthink readiness, risk and perception until you talk yourself out of the very opportunities that could transform your career or business.

It’s easy to focus on what you should achieve without evaluating the true cost of inaction. Don’t sacrifice fulfillment for what feels safe. The cost is too high.

The antidote to this noise isn’t another complicated matrix; it’s a single, powerful question designed to force alignment with your future self: “If I don’t do it, will I regret it?”

The cost of getting stuck in analysis

Decision-makers are conditioned to manage risk, but sometimes, that management turns into self-sabotage. You spend so much time weighing the “what ifs” that you neglect the “what could be.” When you are thinking about a big move (a pivot, a new venture, a major investment) your brain defaults to seeking comfort and validation. This often looks like needing more preparation, more data or more external approval.

I’ve learned this the hard way. I remember being ready to leave a highly successful career at Windermere Real Estate to join a small, virtual company, eXp, with only 200 agents at the time. I was performing well, surrounded by friends and everyone I respected advised me to stay put. The external world was signaling safety. I had to ask myself: If I don’t take this leap, will I regret it?

My answer was clear. I felt so excited for what might happen next. I knew I would regret rejecting this opportunity more than I could ever be afraid to fail at it. That clarity got rid of any remaining doubt, and I was able to walk confidently into that next chapter.

Unpacking the regret answer to reveal your values

This question is so effective because it forces you to evaluate inaction against your future self. When you ask, “If I don’t do this, will I regret it?” you aren’t just getting a yes or no; you are triggering a mental audit of your current values versus the goals you’ve set for yourself.

The trick is to analyze the texture of the regret. What specific feelings come up when you imagine not moving forward?

For instance, when I debated launching my first major leadership retreat, I could have reasoned myself out of it. If I hadn’t hosted it, would I regret it? Yes. But why? I felt that I would be playing small, staying comfortable and waiting for perfection.

Those negative responses revealed my purpose. The opposite of regret is what you truly want. I wanted to take bigger steps. I needed to feel connected. I wanted to prove that things don’t have to be perfect before I take action. By identifying what you would regret missing, you are uncovering the next step you need to take and, most importantly, why.

Treating fear as a signpost, not a stop sign

Fear is the most common enemy you’ll face when examining regret. Fear will tell you, “I failed at something similar before” or “I feel too exposed.” Many view that discomfort as a danger flag — a sign to pull back.

Here is the crucial mindset shift: Fear is a tool. Fear is a part of this process. Fear will be a part of every venture and every opportunity. Accept that a certain amount of discomfort, fear and even failure is inherent in achieving anything worthwhile. Your choices will determine if your purpose and the positive contribution you want to make, whether to your own life or your industry, are more important than protecting yourself from temporary discomfort.

If used as a tool, fear points to the questions you need to ask. What if I fail? What am I willing to give up to succeed? Fear gives you information that you need to make decisions, to understand your values and move forward.

Commit to the path forward

Once you’ve analyzed your answer to the regret question, the next step isn’t to craft a perfect blueprint on how to complete your goal. Ward off analysis paralysis by focusing on one small step. One action item at a time. If hosting the retreat is the goal, the first step might just be reserving a date or drafting an outline. Let your actions build and the success compound, until sustainable momentum is achieved.

Deciding to take on a challenge or begin a project at the beginning can feel like a Big Thing. Something that demands your full attention and commitment. Not being 100% ready can feel like a safe way out of trying hard things. But a simple question like this can bring relieving clarity. Something is driving you at your core, and sometimes all it takes is to be reminded of what you could lose to begin.