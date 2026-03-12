Entrepreneurs Can Now Access 1,000+ Career-Building Courses for Just $19.97

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Looking forward, it’s clear that most entrepreneurs and workers will require significant reskilling within the next few years as automation and artificial intelligence (AI) continue reshaping entire industries. For small-business owners and professionals who are trying to stay ahead, that kind of pressure demands a smarter, more affordable approach to learning.

EDU Unlimited by StackSkills delivers exactly that. Lifetime access to its 1,000+ career-building courses is now available at a reduced rate of just $19.97 (reg. $600).

Learn the skills your business actually needs

Whether you’re a solo founder looking to sharpen your marketing chops, a small-business owner who wants to get more out of technology, or a side-hustler building toward full-time entrepreneurship, a gap in your skill set can cost you real money.

StackSkills was built to close those gaps without draining your budget or your calendar.

With lifetime access to more than 1,000 courses, you can work through lessons at your own pace, on desktop or mobile, and revisit content whenever your needs change. Topics span a wide range, from blockchain and iOS development to growth hacking, graphic design, finance, and business management. New courses are added monthly, so the library stays relevant as industries evolve.

Quality instructors, real-world results

One of the most common complaints about online learning platforms is outdated content and uninspiring delivery. StackSkills addresses both with 350+ expert instructors who teach from firsthand experience in their fields.

The platform currently holds a 4.6/5 rating on Trustpilot and a 4.6/5 rating on the Entrepreneur Store across more than 600 verified reviews. Users consistently point to the depth of the material and the breadth of subjects available.

Professional development courses can easily run hundreds of dollars per class when purchased individually. At just $19.97 for lifetime access, this deal represents massive savings from the $600 suggested retail price. For entrepreneurs who treat every dollar as a business decision, that math is hard to argue with.

Get EDU Unlimited by StackSkills: Lifetime Access for $19.97 (reg. $600) and start your upskilling journey today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.