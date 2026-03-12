Target Is Going to War With Amazon and Just Slashed Prices on 3,000 Spring Items. Here’s What’s Getting Cheaper.

Target is going on the offensive with a massive spring price cut. The retail giant has struggled in recent years to compete with discount chains and online retailers.

The company announced Tuesday it’s lowering prices on more than 3,000 items. The reductions will be seen across apparel, home goods, baby essentials, and select food and beverages. Most price cuts range from 5% to 20% off the original price. Discounted items include women’s and kids’ spring clothing, bedding sets and sheets, on-trend footwear like sandals and sneakers, and everyday household staples.

The price reductions build on thousands of items Target lowered in 2025. They are part of the retailer’s strategy to win back shoppers who have shifted to Walmart and Amazon.