Amazon Wants to Be Your First Stop for Health Questions —Here’s What Its New AI Assistant Does

Now you can check symptoms while you shop. Amazon just launched Health AI inside its website and mobile app. The tool answers common medical questions, suggests possible causes for symptoms, and can point users toward treatment options. In some cases it directs people to telehealth visits or nearby providers.

The assistant builds on Amazon’s broader healthcare push, including its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical and efforts to integrate care into its retail ecosystem.

Why healthcare? Amazon wants to become the starting point for everyday medical decisions. Instead of opening a search engine, users may soon turn to Amazon for answers about symptoms, the same place they already buy vitamins, cold medicine, and blood pressure monitors.