Key Takeaways By combining Continuous Data Protection (CDP) with AI capabilities, businesses can achieve near-zero Recovery Point Objectives and minimal Recovery Time Objectives.

CDP is always monitoring you and takes note of all your data modifications, changes and exchanges. AI enhances CDP through Predictive Failure Analysis, Intelligent Anomaly Detection, Automated Recovery Orchestration and Backup Integrity and Validation.

Adopting these systems does come with challenges. CDP requires significant storage and bandwidth, while AI cannot fully replace human oversight. Regular monitoring is essential.

Data loss can be a big threat to the operations, workflow, profits and customer satisfaction score gained by a business. Every minute of downtime that your business faces can lead to significant business damage.

Today, Continuous Data Protection (CDP) is being taught by artificial intelligence. Over time, this will make businesses more resilient. It will allow businesses to achieve near-zero Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) and minimal Recovery Time Objectives (RTO).

Why is zero-data-loss resilience important?

These days, businesses are not only measured by their ability to recover from a disaster. They will also be judged by how well they are able to prevent a problem from happening. There are two units that are used to measure how a disaster can be prevented.

Recovery Point Objective (RPO) is in reference to the maximum amount of data loss that can be allowed. Should a company achieve an RPO of zero, it will essentially mean that no data was lost.

Recovery Time Objective (RTO) is the highest amount of downtime that you will allow before. Traditional ways of backing up your information are not effective now when it comes to ensuring that your critical information is protected. Even if you lose about a minute of data (traditional data often saves the bulk of things but may miss out small finer details here and there), it could be catastrophic.

Why is Continuous Data Protection (CDP) important?

Simply put, if you want to achieve a low amount of RPO, you must ensure that you have sufficient CDP. CDP is always monitoring you and will take note of all your data modifications, changes and exchanges. It works in real-time and never sleeps.

CDP is always active. It works at byte level and takes note of things as they are happening. Every change is noted and falls into a timeline. AI enhances CDP performance strategies in four ways — namely, Predictive Failure Analysis, Intelligent Anomaly Detection, Automated Recovery Orchestration and Backup Integrity and Validation.

By going through system logs, Predictive Failure Analysis enables continuous protection. By checking in on backup streams, Intelligent Anomaly Detection is able to give you a good warning for cyberattacks. This can allow recovery to take place in the moments before an infection.

Automated Recovery Orchestration goes through infrastructure support mechanisms and can give you a step-by-step analysis on how to recover. It thus reduces RTO by making restoration more efficient. Backup Integrity and Validation regularly makes sure that backup copies are free of corruption. Thus, it will allow recovery points to be reliable and to the point.

These days, everyone must ensure that they have access to the application of ransomware response. A good AI system will be able to create an accurate version of all files before an attack. One expert noted that doing this manually is a “giant pain in the butt.” AI, on the other hand, makes it an efficient and automated procedure.

CDP and AI in synergy

If CDP and AI work in synergy, it can help to enable near-zero RPO. Businesses will be able to recover and prevent a major disaster “seconds before it strikes”. All journals are recorded in real-time, which will keep a precise record of all actions.

When something happens, the AI will quickly find a good recovery point in the CDP directory, which may be seconds before the disaster. It then creates a recovery operation and will restore all critical data without the need for human intervention. This also saves you a lot of stress.

What are the challenges of these systems?

Adopting these systems comes with a share of challenges. For one, CDP can be resource-demanding. A company will need a lot of bandwidth and storage in order to handle the constant data streaming needed. Thus, it can be costly and should only be used for critical information if you do not have a big budget to work with. Secondly, AI can never be trusted as a bulletproof protection strategy and needs to be monitored. It is still prone to “hallucinations,” which can cause it to misunderstand or fabricate information related to your recovery procedure.

AI also cannot replace the human mind, at least for now, and maybe even ever. A human needs to monitor the systems and information on a regular basis. While AI can make work easier, it is still prone to mistakes, and this can be disastrous if it is not quickly corrected.

Today, CDP is able to provide a good timeline of data. AI supplies the problem-solving ability to correct it if anything goes wrong. If you have these things in synergy, the chances of your company experiencing a catastrophic issue related to data protection will be significantly reduced. Companies are now not just focused on recovery from disasters but on flushing out threats before they can even do damage.

