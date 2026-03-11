Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways AI pilots create activity, but only integrated execution changes how a business actually runs.

Treating AI as a delegated project creates silos instead of real operational leverage.

When a founder tells me, “We put AI under innovation,” or “Marketing owns it for now,” I know what the next quarter looks like before the first pilot ships.

There will be demos. There will be a growing folder of prompts, dashboards and experiments. Then the leadership team will realize, “Why does the business still feel just as hard to run?”

That gap is the problem. AI produces activity fast, but it rarely produces actual operational lift unless leadership configures it as an operating model decision.

I have built companies through a pandemic, recessions and a hack from Russia. Those seasons taught me that tools do not carry the business. Integrated execution does. Yes, AI is powerful, but it does not change how your business runs on its own.

The mistake of treating AI like a delegable task

Founders delegate AI for the same reason they delegate any new initiative — they want speed and a clear owner. So it gets handed to IT, marketing, or a small team that can run point. Leadership asks for pilots and use cases because they’re easy to track and easy to review. It creates visible momentum without forcing the organization to change how it actually runs.

The problem is that AI doesn’t stay inside one department. Once it touches real work, it influences how decisions get made, how work gets handed from one team to the next, and what information everyone sees as true. Those are company-wide mechanics, not a single function’s responsibility.

So when AI is managed like a department project, it produces department-level outputs that then make the day-to-day operating system stay the same. That’s how founders end up with AI activity everywhere and leverage nowhere.

Why delegation turns AI into just another bottleneck

Delegated AI almost always creates a parallel track.

One team builds something “smart.” Another team keeps running the day because revenue does not pause for experimentation. This results in a new layer of intelligence that sits outside the moments where execution happens. Every decision now needs translation across systems, teams, and interpretations.

Over time, coordination cost rises. Decision latency rises with it. Not because people are resistant, but because the system has more seams.

This is the exact failure pattern that led me to found Team Velocity. I watched companies pile up hundreds of siloed technologies. Each tool promised performance. Together, they produced fragmentation. The stack only grew larger, and execution became much less consistent.

AI can accelerate that pattern by making it easy to generate “answers” without changing how the business acts on them. You get insight that does not survive the handoff. You get recommendations that never become the next step. You get variation in the customer experience because the process still varies by team and by person.

One of the biggest lessons I wish I had known when I started a B2B company twenty years ago is that as fast as you think you are moving, you need to actually move faster, especially earlier. Speed is not intent. Speed is a systems outcome.

What execution-first AI leadership looks like

Execution-first AI starts where execution already matters and already hurts.

In practical terms, that means AI appears within the workflow where a decision is made, and the next action is triggered. If the AI output remains separate from the system of record or the work path, it remains optional, and optional tools do not change how companies run.

In the companies that are getting real lift, you can see the difference quickly. AI is not something people “go use.” It is part of the flow of work.

This is also why founders keep getting surprised when delegation does not work. Workflows and decisions cut across functions. Those are leadership responsibilities, even in companies with strong operators.

The scale lesson applies here, too. I also wish I had planned earlier for how big the company could become and built infrastructure for that future state instead of rebuilding later. Infrastructure may feel expensive when you build it for a company four times your size, but rework costs more when you build it in motion. AI follows the same curve. If you add it without integrating execution, you pay later through inconsistency and rework.

The founder’s job now preventing complexity from creeping back in

The modern leadership failure is not avoiding AI. It is adopting AI in a way that adds complexity back into the business because founders assume AI is a one-size-fits-all solution.

Founders need to own the operating model that AI will inherit. That includes decision rights, data discipline, and governance and security expectations. If those foundations are unclear, AI will not clarify them for you. It will only multiply the ambiguity.

This is where people matter more than the tools.

My biggest advice to early entrepreneurs is this: Businesses are made of people. The people around you shape your culture and your technology. I have always believed in building what I call the founding fathers, a group of partners with different skill sets who you would choose to build with for a long time. When you go through hard seasons, you look around and you see whether you built the right bench.

Through our tough cycles, it’s the people at our company who carried us through them. That experience is why I view AI delegation as a leadership issue, not a technology issue. If the people closest to the operating system do not own how AI changes execution, complexity creeps back in, and it accumulates.