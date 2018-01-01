Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff

Aflac
5 Important Things to Know When Hiring Top Talent
The star employees of tomorrow are focused on more than salary, simple perks and benefits.
Collaboration
Simon Sinek: Why Leadership is Better 'Together'
The author and noted TED speaker answers your questions about achieving goals and team culture.
Leadership
Don't Miss Our Facebook Live Chat With Inspirational Speaker Simon Sinek
Sinek sits down with us to discuss his new book, leadership, achieving goals, team culture, and the importance of being 'more human'. This exclusive Facebook Live conversation is in collaboration with MOO.