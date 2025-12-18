Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With data playing an absolutely critical role in nearly every business function, the consequences of data loss can be catastrophic. Hence, it becomes necessary that we plan and implement robust data recovery practices that can tackle different scenarios.

To help you keep your data safe, we have compiled a comprehensive list of the 15 most critical data recovery practices that you should proactively adopt.

Prevention — the first and often most important line of defense

Prevention lies at the heart of an effective and robust data recovery protocol, and here are three things you absolutely must undertake:

1. Implement regular backups

When it comes to data protection, implementing a comprehensive backup strategy offers you a safety net that can be a lifesaver. Simply follow the 3-2-1 rule, which essentially mandates maintaining three copies of all your data. In addition, you should store the data in two different media types and further keep one copy securely offsite or in the cloud.

A backup strategy should always rely on automation for regular backups, as manual backups are susceptible to human error and inconsistency. Further, one should periodically test out the restoration process to ensure backup integrity.

2. Always use reliable storage media

Low-quality storage media are often susceptible to errors, and they can put your entire backup at risk. Always invest in quality hard drives from reputable industry leaders. Preference should be given to SSDs (solid state drives) as they typically have longer shelf lives. Add to this, you should put in place SMART monitoring tools, which can effortlessly track core drive health metrics and offer advance warnings.

3. Maintain comprehensive documentation

Proper documentation allows any administrator on the ground to get things back up and running again. It should cover details of system configurations, along with software licenses, sites where data is stored and even the network topology. In addition, include insights on backup processes in place and approved escalation protocols.

When data loss occurs — critical first steps to follow

Once you have noticed an incident of data loss, it is important to follow the right procedures in the initial moments.

4. Simply stop using the affected device right away

Absolutely, stop using the impacted device right away, as any usage drastically decreases chances of data recovery due to the possibility of data overwrite. Powering off the device is also highly recommended.

5. Avoid installing recovery software on the impacted drive

Needless to say, if you try to install any software on the impacted drive, it will do more harm than good. The installation itself may overwrite the data.

6. Do not even try running CHKDSK or ScanDisk

These typical utilities are not ideal for a professional data recovery attempt. They instead come with a significant risk of overwriting existing data and should never be used in the initial stage.

7. DIY recovery should be strictly avoided

Trying to open a damaged disk or recover data using run-of-the-mill recovery tools can do more harm than good. Opting to go with a reputable data recovery service that operates in a clean room environment is often the best choice.

8. Isolate the device with proper labelling

The impacted device should be immediately stored in a secure place with proper labelling so as to avoid accidental usage or mishandling.

9. Properly assess the situation

Methodically assess the situation at hand and try to narrow down the cause of data loss. Next, you also need to consider the extent of data loss and try to identify what data was lost. Together, all these points will help you plan your data recovery strategy.

Recovery process for maximizing the chance of success

10. Create a copy of the impacted device

Create a copy of the compromised drive by installing a disk image tool on a different machine and mounting the impacted drive on it. The imaging tool you choose should preferably come with a write-blocking option. Thereafter, it is better to perform recovery on the disk image instead of the impacted device, since in that way, there will be no possibility of damaging the original device anymore.

11. Stick to read-only methods

If you have no option other than attempting a recovery directly from an impacted drive, just stick to operating in read-only mode and output the recovered data on a separate drive.

12. Try out simple solutions first

Before resorting to professional solutions, start with the basics like checking recycle bins and temporary folders. Next up, try looking through application autosave locations or try out system features like File History in Windows or the Time Machine feature on a Mac.

13. Choose the appropriate recovery software

Always opt for reputable and professional software that comes with read-only recovery options. For drive recovery, the software should not write to the original impacted device. For file repair, the software should not write to the original corrupt file.

14. Store the recovered data in a different location

Absolutely do not take the chance of saving the recovered data on the once compromised device, even after a successful recovery operation, as errors might creep back in.

15. Validate the integrity of recovered data

Make sure you validate the integrity of the recovered data by opening and testing some of the files manually — documents, databases, etc. — or through technical means that compare file hashes like SHA256. If possible, you can automate the process to improve efficiency.

By following the best practices in this article, you can protect your data from potential disasters in the future, which is vital for both your personal life and business operations, since data is the most important digital asset in today’s information age.