As 2026 approaches, marketing leaders will have to navigate a convergence of change. Artificial intelligence is redefining search and discovery. Social platforms now drive both awareness and transactions, and companies are spending more on Connected TV (CTV).

This is no longer about optimizing isolated tactics. It’s about aligning brand presence, media efficiency and full-funnel performance around intent.

For CMOs and market leaders, the shift is clear: We are moving from keywords to intent. Discovery isn’t happening solely on Google; it’s happening across AI assistants, social platforms and video environments. And the playbook must evolve accordingly.

AI search optimization: Beyond the blue links

Generative AI is transforming how consumers find information. Google’s AI Overviews and emerging assistant-based search models (ChatGPT, Perplexity and You.com) produce synthesized answers instead of just links. In an interview with Duane Forrester, a former Yext and Microsoft employee who worked on Bing search webmaster tools, we discussed how visibility is no longer guaranteed based on ranking. Brands need to be structured in ways that are discoverable by machines.

Actionable focus areas:

Implement Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) by structuring content to appear in AI summaries.

Use Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) practices, such as FAQ blocks, schema markup and concise answers.

Prioritize entity-based content architecture, not just keywords.

Track brand inclusion in AI snapshots and answer modules across platforms.

Strategies for searchability now live across search engines, AI interfaces and context-aware media. Static ranking is no longer the goal. Recognition is.

This is a topic that Forrester covered thoroughly in a prior interview.

Social SEO and search-led discovery across platforms

Social SEO and social search do not get enough coverage, but marketers must know that social media channels such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTubeand Pinterest are no longer just content channels — they’re intent-driven search engines. Consumers actively scroll for product reviews, tutorials and solutions.

To stay competitive, brands must design content that is not only engaging but search-optimized within each platform’s ecosystem.

What works in 2026:

Use natural language in captions, hashtags, alt text and scripts.

Build out topic clusters via playlists, boards or series to establish authority.

Connect social content to owned landing pages that capture traffic and allow retargeting.

Social SEO is a system, not just a campaign. Done right, it connects discovery with measurable outcomes.

Social commerce matures, and video drives the funnel

In 2026, social commerce will be fully embedded. From in-app checkout to creator storefronts and affiliate links, the shopping experience is now native.

Short-form video is the backbone of this evolution. Whether it’s live shopping on TikTok or YouTube Shorts, video connects interest to intent immediately. This creates a content layer that feeds both upper-funnel awareness and lower-funnel conversions. Video is a commerce engine, not just a branding tool.

AI-driven content, human POV

AI has become a central force in content production and personalization. But the key differentiator is not automation; it’s judgment.

Effective content strategies in 2026 will use AI to accelerate planning, research and adaptation, while keeping strategy and brand voice in human hands.

A balanced workflow:

Use AI for audience research, outline generation and topic clustering. Develop content with a clear POV, especially long-form and narrative-driven formats. Break content into short-form video and social posts for broader discovery. Analyze engagement and search performance to refine iterations.

Brands that rely solely on AI will sound the same. Those who use it to scale intent-led storytelling will stand out.

Privacy-first, measurement-ready

The retirement of third-party cookies and tightening privacy regulations make first-party and zero-party data essential. Brands need a measurement stack built on consent, transparency and modeled outcomes.

Immediate priorities:

Improve consent capture UX to drive opt-ins.

Deploy server-side tagging and privacy-compliant analytics.

Use modeled conversions and clean-room attribution where applicable.

Build loyalty programs and content hubs that convert traffic into data-rich audiences.

A future-proof digital strategy relies on data you own and measurement systems that don’t collapse under privacy reform.

CTV advertising strategy: Measurable, cross-channel and scalable

CTV is no longer a niche or experimental channel. In 2026, it will earn its place as a core part of the performance media mix. It delivers scalable reach, measurable outcomes and the ability to tie into CRM, search and social retargeting loops.

Unlike legacy video buys, CTV can now be executed with precision targeting, frequency controls and cross-device attribution.

To integrate CTV successfully:

Clarify CTV’s role in the funnel: awareness, consideration or retargeting.

Audit existing display and video spend to identify reallocations.

Run controlled tests (5-15% of media budget) to track branded search lift and assisted conversions.

Choose partners that offer premium inventory, first-party audience onboarding and lift measurement.

Develop creative tailored for CTV: 15- or 30-second spots, strong hooks, one core message and audio-first delivery.

Video should be treated not as a silo, but as connective tissue across media.

Marketing and sales enablement unavoidable

Digital strategy in 2026 cannot stop at impressions and clicks. Sales enablement and CRM integration are critical to converting mid- and lower-funnel interest into revenue.

This is where platforms like Get My Auto CRM have excelled, creating continuity between marketing activity and dealership-level or sales team engagement. Whether you’re in B2B, ecommerce or multi-location retail, your CRM and marketing stack must operate as a single system.

Content, ad exposure and user intent signals should feed directly into sales workflows, personalized messaging and retargeting triggers.

To compete in 2026, brands need to think beyond traffic and leads. Success comes from orchestrating discovery, personalization and conversion across AI search, social SEO, CTV and CRM, all informed by intent and powered by integrated data.

This is the next phase of digital marketing: aligned, adaptive and built for how consumers actually search, engage and buy.