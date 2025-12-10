Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways “AI visibility” will matter as much as SEO once did for ecommerce success.

Customer experience now extends far beyond checkout into community and post-purchase engagement.

Think about the last time that you were truly influenced to make an order. Was it a flashy banner or a sudden ad? Unlikely.

It was probably something more subtle: a quick clip from an influencer, or a brand that remembered your local holiday. In 2025, nearly 40% of TikTok users were buying directly within the platform (up from just 5.7% in 2020), with social commerce edging closer to the trillion-dollar mark.

They’re not persuaded by banners, but by personalized recommendations. Ecommerce in 2026 is no longer about a single buying moment — it’s an ecosystem of micro-decisions happening across dozens of digital touchpoints.

In this article, I’ll share five social and technological shifts that define the future of ecommerce and highlight points that brands must focus on.

1. ‘Unstable’ is the new normal

McKinsey has been tracking global shifts in the economy, consumer behavior and the fashion industry in The State of Fashion reports for ten years now. It all started with their first report in 2016, and since then, there’s been a pandemic, supply chain crises, inflation spikes and the environmental agenda.

Their 2025 Executive Survey shows that 41% of industry leaders expect conditions to remain ‘complex and unstable’ and 39% are ready for them to worsen.

This turbulence forces businesses to prioritise sustainability and resilience rather than a “growth at any cost” mindset. Businesses must adopt dual planning scenarios, reduce operational complexity through automation and optimise supply chains.

Tighter cost control, diversified sales channels and flexible production cycles can help companies to find new possibilities in instability and turn them into strong areas. Eyewear brand Warby Parker kept growing during economic downturns by doubling down on its Home Try-On programme and strong digital presence.

2. Retention is the number-one priority

Customer acquisition costs are rising faster than margins. Eccommerce brands are now spending around 42% of their marketing budget on attracting customers. The point is, half of that cost could be saved with optimized strategies, especially with a focus on retention rather than performance marketing.

It’s all about post-purchase journeys, personalized experiences, AI assistants and communities, the elements that make customers feel valued and strengthen long-term loyalty.

Of course, it should be a complex approach with a full customer lifecycle management: from adjusted acquisition and data-based performance marketing to tailored post-purchase flows, predictive AI for repeat purchases and features that feel personal. The more personalized the communication, the higher the lifetime value (and the less dependent the business becomes on expensive acquisition).

3. AI is the new Google

Consumer search behaviour is changing because of AI: people tend to write prompts for AI assistants that provide personal answers, not just a list of links like traditional search engines.

The data reflects this shift: 49% of Americans say AI recommendations influence their buying decisions, and 64% are ready to purchase a product suggested by generative AI. SEMrush forecasts that AI search will overtake traditional search by 2028.

AI is becoming a new discovery layer, driving the trend of ‘AI visibility’ — the equivalent of SEO, but with far higher stakes. Businesses must adapt their product data for AI models: structuring catalogues, refining descriptions and forming content that is easily interpretable by LLM systems.

Another step is integrating their own AI tools to boost on-site conversion, offer new engaging features and optimise resources.

4. Social commerce is the new customer journey

Social networks, transforming into a hybrid of search, entertainment and shopping, are a trend that has redefined ecommerce over the past years. The number of social shoppers in the US kept growing from 96 million in 2023 to 104 million in 2025, with TikTok alone expected to reach nearly 40 million shoppers by 2026. Notably, 43% of Gen Z look for products first on TikTok.

The new customer journey is simple and happens within one app: the user sees a product in their feed, receives social confirmation through UGC or influencer’s recommendations and makes a purchase directly within the app. Classic advertising campaigns are great and still bring sales, but it’s crucial to collaborate with micro-creators and create authentic social content that resonates with audiences.

5. Localization meets globalization

Consumers shop globally, but they still want a localized approach. And by localization, cultural context, traditions, holidays and event-related looks or memes are meant, not just translation. Meanwhile, effective adaptation includes tailored elements like market research, personalized CTAs and segmentation based on time and cultural triggers.

Brands are moving to a multi-local model: a global brand with communication adapted especially for local audiences. A significant 89% of marketers plan to localise their content in 2026.

McDonald’s operates dozens of local Instagram accounts, adapting products and communication to the culture of each market from celebrating Diwali in India to offering unique local sandwiches in Thailand, all while maintaining its unified global brand identity.

As we look ahead to 2026, success comes to those businesses that understand their customers and are ready to adapt to all the upcoming instabilities and new trends. It’s time to stop chasing just data-based growth and start embedding your brand into the lives of your customers.