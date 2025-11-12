Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Marketers waste 26% of their total budget, and there are four common mistakes I see every day that explain these losses.

These costly mistakes include measuring engagement instead of conversion or ROI, relying solely on digital ads, investing in a beautiful website that doesn’t convert and focusing too much on new leads while neglecting existing customers.

Do you ever wonder if your marketing dollars are truly paying off? No one wants to pour money into campaigns that go nowhere — especially when growth is on the line.

Unfortunately, the truth is sobering: One study found that marketers waste 26% of their total budget. That’s essentially $1 out of every $4 down the drain.

After nearly three decades of building a $119 million business, I’ve learned how to turn those losses into wins. Today, my company consistently generates 3,000-4,000 leads per week for ourselves, serving over 127,179 business owners and marketers across all industries and growth stages.

Here are the most common — and costly — marketing mistakes I see every day, along with how to fix them.

1. Measuring engagement instead of conversion or (more importantly) ROI

It’s easy to get excited about big engagement numbers — impressions, likes, clicks — but those are vanity metrics. They may look impressive, but they don’t always translate to sales.

Think about it: Would you assume every influencer with 50,000 followers is wealthy? Probably not. The same principle applies to your marketing. The only metrics that matter are revenue and return on investment (ROI).

To find your true ROI, calculate the total revenue your campaign generated, subtract your total spend and divide the difference by your spend. A positive ROI means profit; a negative one means it’s time to adjust. Generally, 10%+ ROI is good and 30%+ is great.

If you aren’t already tracking where your revenue comes from, start immediately. Use:

Unique links or promo codes tied to each campaign

Conversion tracking pixels from Google or Meta

Or simply ask customers how they heard about you

This process, called attribution, is the foundation of marketing success.

2. Relying solely on digital ads despite less than 1 in 3 people agreeing that they influence purchase decisions

Digital ads are getting more expensive and less effective. In fact, only 31% of consumers agree that online ads influence their purchase decisions — and just 4% say they strongly agree.

At the same time, the cost per lead for search ads rose 25% from 2023 to 2024, while the average price per ad increased 10% year over year. Rising costs and shrinking attention mean your ROI will inevitably decline if you rely only on digital channels.

The solution? Mix it up! Diversify your marketing.

Traditional advertising methods — like direct mail and connected TV (CTV) ads — continue to outperform digital in trust and engagement. Research shows:

Print ads (82%), TV ads (80%) and mailers (76%) are the most trusted ad formats.

At my business, PostcardMania, we track ROI across every channel. Our data shows direct mail leads consistently generate about 500% more revenue per lead than digital leads, a difference of $253.54 per mail lead and $41.60 per digital lead last year. We also found that the revenue generated per direct mail lead grew 28% faster last year than the revenue per digital lead.

This information is gold for me — and as a result, I mail over 230,000 postcards per week just to advertise my own business, but you need to find what’s successful for you and optimize it.

Whether you choose mailers, CTV ads or another offline method, make sure you’re reaching prospects across multiple touchpoints. That’s because 60% of consumers say they’re more likely to respond when they see a brand across several channels.

3. Investing in a beautiful website that doesn’t convert

A great-looking website isn’t necessarily a great sales tool. Many designers focus on aesthetics, not conversion optimization.

Instead, that responsibility often falls to you. Visitors come to your site seeking information, and it’s your job to guide them toward taking action.

Test one page against another — this is called A/B testing (when you test version A against version B) to find what works best. Test different page layouts, calls to action or form placements, and keep what converts more visitors.

Also, make sure you have:

A little bit of code on your site that lets you automatically serve follow-up ads to visitors once they leave your site (aka retargeting)

Lead capture forms that are simple (not too many fields) and featured prominently on key pages

Calls to action that clearly direct the visitor toward the next step

And don’t forget to retarget your website visitors — both online and offline.

Keep in mind: People are 70% better at recalling direct mail ads than online ads. With direct mail retargeting, you can automatically send postcards to recent website visitors (even anonymous ones) within 24-48 hours using a direct mail automation platform.

Start by targeting visitors who stay on your site for at least 20 seconds, and be sure to exclude your existing customers to avoid wasting budget.

4. Focusing too much on new leads — and neglecting existing customers

Many businesses make the mistake of chasing new leads while overlooking the customers they already have.

Yet the probability of selling to an existing customer is 60-70%, compared to just 5-20% for a new prospect. Existing customers are also 50% more likely to try new products and spend 31% more than new customers.

The key is consistent communication. Use your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to automate outreach through email, SMS and direct mail. Keep your brand top-of-mind, and don’t let valuable relationships fade away.

By correcting these mistakes, you can immediately improve your marketing efficiency, increase ROI and stretch your budget further.

Once you stop wasting money on underperforming tactics and start doubling down on what works, you’ll have the financial flexibility to reinvest, scale and accelerate your business growth by moving more budget to the marketing that is actually working for your business.