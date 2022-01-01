Signing out of account, Standby...
Joy Gendusa
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder/CEO of PostcardMania
Hi, I'm Joy Gendusa! I founded PostcardMania in 1998 with just a phone & a computer (no funding or investments), and today we generate $83M annually with 335 staff. I'm passionate about helping small businesses succeed at marketing and grow — because when small business does well, we all win.
How to Sift Through Your Leads and Find the Gems
You shouldn't rely on just one tool for lead generation. You need to boost your search team.
