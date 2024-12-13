Here's a comprehensive breakdown of all the main platforms you should be considering and how to find success with each of them.

In my last article, I mentioned how search habits are evolving, and your audience is no longer relying solely on Google, even though it still dominates global search traffic. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and Reddit are becoming primary discovery tools, especially for younger audiences.

A Search Everywhere Optimization strategy is all about making sure people can find your business on different search platforms, so you can reach more customers, get them engaged and grow your sales. When done well, this strategy means that you should be able to weather any algorithm shift. But let's be real — trying to show up everywhere at once isn't doable. So, how do you figure out which platforms should be your top focus? Let's break it down.

