If you're only optimizing for Google, you're missing where your audience is spending their time.

Have you noticed your Google search results don't deliver the same impact for your business? It's not because Google isn't working — it's still responsible for over 92% of global search traffic. But people's search habits are evolving. Today, your audience isn't just relying on Google. They're discovering products on Instagram, watching tutorials on YouTube, asking questions on Reddit and searching for ideas on Pinterest.

This shift reflects a broader change in how people interact with search across platforms. Gen Z, for example, often starts their searches on TikTok. If you're only optimizing for Google, you're missing where your audience is spending their time.

