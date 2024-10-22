As SearchGPT launches, businesses need to prepare for a major shift in search visibility and marketing strategies. Here's how to adapt and stay ahead.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The next big shift in how customers find your business online is here. With the launch of the SearchGPT prototype, business owners and entrepreneurs must be ready for what's to come.

SearchGPT is more than a typical search engine — it's a powerful AI tool that will transform how people search for and interact with businesses. Even compared to other text-generative AI tools, the ability to pull real-time data helps it stand apart. For those who act fast, this can be a huge opportunity to strengthen your digital presence and get ahead of your competitors.

Related: I Grew My Company From $20K to Millions By Focusing on Instincts, Not Investors