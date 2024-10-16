A breakdown of how to be flexible and make key strategic decisions in critical moments.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With an MBA and years of finance experience under my belt, I felt ready to start my own business in 1999. I drafted — at least what I thought at the time — a perfect business plan for a skincare company that addressed a gap in the market. I expected offers to pour in from investors and venture capitalists (VCs).

However, after reaching out to 50 VCs, I received only 10 responses, landed two meetings, and secured zero investments. It was a shock — not just because of the lack of funding, but because I didn't get the validation that I was on the right path. I started to doubt myself. Had I made a huge mistake?

Related: This Brilliant 'Cohort' Trick Can Help You Come Up With a Business Idea Worth Millions