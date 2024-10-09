Bio

Maria Hatzistefanis is a London-based entrepreneur, bestselling author, and founder of The Rodial Group. There are two brands under the global beauty company – Rodial (luxury) and Nip + Fab (masstige) – sold in 10,000 stores across 35 countries including Selfridges, Harrods, Neiman Marcus, Blue Mercury, and SpaceNK.

Maria launched Rodial in 1999 after identifying a gap in the market for targeted products that deliver instant and long-lasting benefits. Starting from a backroom at home without external investment, the business is celebrating its 25th anniversary, continuing to revolutionize the beauty industry with bestselling products such as Bee Venom, Dragons Blood, and global cult-favourite Banana Lowlighter.

Maria is an advocate of self-funded businesses and a strong believer that you can build a profitable business without relying on external investment. In 2022, Maria joined the cast of Dragons’ Den Greece (part of the Shark Tank family) for Season 1, 2, and the upcoming Season 3. Utilising her own expansive years of experience running a beauty empire, Maria is passionate about mentoring new and upcoming entrepreneurs.