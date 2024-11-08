I Was Fired From My Job at a Bank — Then Started a Multimillion-Dollar Company. Here's How I Turned Failure Into Success. Looking back, I see that getting fired wasn't the end of my story — it was the beginning.
Key Takeaways
- Actionable steps you can take to turn your failure into success.
- The author provides a unique perspective that helps anyone who wants to become an entrepreneur.
- Four key strategies you can use to start and grow your business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
If you've ever been fired from a job, then you know it can be a personally deflating experience. It happened once to me but I became determined to turn the negativity into a positive opportunity for myself and my professional future.
For me, it happened back in 1999. It was another day as a 25-year-old associate in investment banking at the headquarters of a major bank in London. I logged on, and about an hour into the day, I received an email asking me to meet in the boardroom. After two years in this job, this was the first time I'd ever been called to a meeting so abruptly. I knew it could only mean one of two things: great news or bad news.
Related: How to Tell You're About to Get Fired — Plus 4 'Typical' Reasons for It, From a Career Expert
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In