Looking back, I see that getting fired wasn't the end of my story — it was the beginning.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've ever been fired from a job, then you know it can be a personally deflating experience. It happened once to me but I became determined to turn the negativity into a positive opportunity for myself and my professional future.

For me, it happened back in 1999. It was another day as a 25-year-old associate in investment banking at the headquarters of a major bank in London. I logged on, and about an hour into the day, I received an email asking me to meet in the boardroom. After two years in this job, this was the first time I'd ever been called to a meeting so abruptly. I knew it could only mean one of two things: great news or bad news.

Related: How to Tell You're About to Get Fired — Plus 4 'Typical' Reasons for It, From a Career Expert