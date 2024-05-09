Environmentally-conscious laws are picking up steam across the country. When one went into effect in Zach Cavacas's home state, he saw a lucrative business opportunity. Chances are, a similar law is coming to your state, or is already there.

For many people, the dream is to make good money doing something that helps other people, and is good for the planet. Unfortunately, in the trenches of capitalism, opportunities like this are not always obvious.

But back in 2020, Zach Cavacas stumbled upon one such venture. And soon, thanks to a wave of legislation aimed at sustainability, many people across the U.S. will have a chance to follow in his footsteps.

