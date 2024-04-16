This Flexible Side Hustle Is Helping Millions Earn Extra Cash — and Might Be 'More Attractive' Than an Office Job Side hustles remain popular for additional income — and have many questioning the 9-5 model altogether.
Key Takeaways
- More than half of young Americans have a side hustle — and say it's necessary because of the current economy.
- But one side hustle isn't always as flexible and low-effort as the next.
Fifty-five percent of Gen Zers and millennials have a side hustle, and 80% of them say they depend on the additional cash given the current economy, a recent survey from online lending marketplace LendingTree found.
These days, the options for making extra money are near-limitless.
Sell sneakers online. Own and operate vending machines. Answer questions from the comfort of your couch. Or create a product that has the potential to transform the gig from part-time to full — like this mother whose $50 Craigslist purchase led to $1 million in sales or this one who built a practical beach bag that's on track for $100 million revenue this year.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In