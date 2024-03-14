Sam Ziegler wanted to supplement his income as a professional drummer — then his tech skills and desire to help people came together.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Sam Ziegler, a 43-year-old drummer based out of New York who has a side hustle providing support on Geeker, which offers on-demand help from IT and software experts.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Sam Ziegler

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

My passion is music, but the gigs, and therefore the income, are not always consistent, so relying on it as a full-time career is not realistic. I started with Geeker in July 2023. I have many years of IT experience and was hoping something like Geeker existed, a remote side hustle where I could apply my skill set to help people solve their computer problems. I was conducting some research on Google and discovered Geeker. My inspiration is my family and the opportunity to help people. Knowing that you make someone else's life easier by solving computer issues is a very fulfilling feeling.

What were some of the first steps you took to get started with the side hustle?

I filled out the registration form to become a Geeker, answered a few technical questions they used to measure and qualify my expertise and then had a Zoom interview. After the interview, I was approved as a Geeker.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced during your side hustle journey, and how did you navigate them?

I am now 43 and have been playing music for 28 years. I went to vocational school for computer repair in 1999 and took a job with IDT. While there, I became skilled in telecom and got certified in Cisco networking technology. Around that time, I was splitting time between the Newark office and the IDT offices in Manhattan. Then September 11 happened, and the towers fell close to the building I was commuting to, and I thought, Life is too short. I left IDT to pursue music full-time. I have been playing weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs and concerts and recording music ever since.

Along the way, I have kept my tech skills fresh by taking jobs here and there, but oftentimes, they didn't have the flexibility I needed to keep doing my passion — music-related work. This past summer, I was looking for work as the summer season of busy music gigs was slowing, and I was trying to cobble together something that enabled me to use my tech skills where and when I wanted. I have a family now and had considered driving for Uber and Lyft to bring in some income, but I had some safety concerns and wanted to work from home. I came across Geeker, and it was exactly what I was looking for. I earn between $70-$90 an hour and work as much and as little as I need to, all from the comfort of home. I also get to help people, which I love.

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much does the side hustle bring in on a monthly basis now?

It varies every month because of the nature of what I do, but I average roughly $2,700 a month for about 28 hours of work. In the months that I have more time, I log in to Geeker to take on more, but on the average month, I only work about an hour each day.

What's your favorite part about working on the platform?

Helping people from different parts of the world no matter where they are. The money component is just a small benefit I receive from doing something good for someone else. To me, money is a bonus and is secondary to the main reason I use Geeker for my side hustle.

What's your advice for others hoping to be successful on Geeker or with any side hustle?

If you have the time, patience, passion to help people and a basic knowledge of how to fix computer problems, you can be on the right path to succeed on Geeker. "Success is about the journey, not the destination" is a life lesson I integrate into everything I do.